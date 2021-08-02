Senthil Nathan, product manager, HCL Software DevOps

HCL Launch is the continuous delivery tool within the powerful HCL DevOps tool chain, enabling modernization for complex enterprises. Continuous delivery is one of the most efficient ways to enable development teams to focus on delivering quality software. With HCL Launch’s “deploy from anywhere to anywhere” capabilities, enterprise DevOps teams are delighted to find they can automate deployments to a broad mix of environments such as mainframes, microservices, on-prem, public, private, and hybrid cloud. HCL Launch works wherever, with a massive plug-in site that includes more than 300 integrations and easily connects source configuration repositories, change management systems, or middleware.

The rapidly expanding big data ecosystems of large organizations demand more from their IT departments. Knowing this challenge, successful IT departments rely on HCL Launch features like automated audit history and governance to set deployment checks and approvals specific to their organizations. In turn, team members are able to standardize processes and speed up deployments. The critical audit log provides a view and stores the history of “who, what, where, when, and how of those deployments”.

HCL Launch also provides visibility by keeping track of where and when artifacts have been deployed. This allows organizations to easily glance at the state of all application environments and make decisions based on real time data. Developers can leverage HCL Launch templates to ensure that configurations and security settings are standardized for all like-applications, and the powerful property reference system lets users store correct configurations in secure and versioned locations. HCL Launch gives teams a powerful continuous delivery tool to rely on in their DevOps toolchain.

Viktor Benei, CTO and co-founder of Bitrise

Building mobile apps is uniquely challenging. Years ago, the three founders of Bitrise experienced firsthand the day-to-day struggles of mobile engineering, due to the lack of a mobile-specific toolset, so they decided to build their own CI/CD solution — specifically designed for mobile development.

Bitrise enables thousands of customers to iterate faster, deliver higher-quality apps, and consequently, achieve better app store ratings and increase their competitiveness on a crowded mobile marketplace. By providing hundreds of integrations for native and cross-platform development, their platform helps developers automate repetitive manual tasks, ensuring consistent results and freeing up engineering resources better used to create real business value.

Besides their standard offerings, Bitrise also provides plans for customers to further optimize their build times. Their Velocity Plan unlocks speed by lifting concurrency limitations, while providing access to the best, fastest compute options available on our public MacOS and Linux cloud. Moreover, the company has recently introduced their brand new, second-generation — or Gen2 — Build Infrastructure running fully on macOS, with cloud-scale orchestration and enterprise-level security, through which they enable enterprise-level clients to speed up builds by as much as 50%.

Today, many of the world’s most sophisticated mobile teams, such as Transferwise (now “WISE”), Virgin Mobile, Grindr, Tonal, Compass, Mozilla, Philips Hue, Babbel and others rely on Bitrise to streamline their build-, test-, and deployment processes, and are outperforming competition as a result. By eliminating the need for manual tasks, fixing errors, and performance upgrades, their customers release with confidence and build apps that are used and loved by millions of users around the world.