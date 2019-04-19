CloudBees, continuous economy proponent and provider of enterprise support around Jenkins, has announced that earlier this month it acquired continuous delivery company Electric Cloud.

With the company under its wing, CloudBees said it is now able to provide the whole gamut of the continuous spectrum including integration, delivery, deployment and application release automation (ARA).

“By combining the strength of CloudBees, Electric Cloud, Jenkins and Jenkins X, CloudBees offers the best CI/CD solution for any application, from classic to Kubernetes, on-premise to cloud, self-managed to self-service,” said Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder of CloudBees.

The acquired solutions include Electric Cloud’s DevOps-centric ElectricFlow, which allows teams to take on releases at any scale through quick implementation and sharing of secure, repeatable and adaptable pipelines, and also ElectricAccelerator, which expedites build and test times through intelligent and automatic parallelization of software tasks across physical or cloud CPUs.

Electric Cloud’s customers include E*TRADE, GM, Hyundai, Intel and Samsung.

“We are looking forward to joining CloudBees and executing on our shared goal of helping customers build software that matters,” said Carmine Napolitano, CEO of Electric Cloud.