Atlassian announced the general availability of Cloud Enterprise, a new cloud offering that features enterprise-grade scalability, security, and governance controls for Jira Software, Confluence, and Jira Service Management.

Users can activate unlimited instances so that teams can tailor instances to their needs and they can also access Atlassian cloud products on any device.

“This means independent lines of business, regional teams, or acquired entities can maintain autonomy for their own product instances. Admins can also set up multiple instances to keep data pinned to different regions for compliance reasons, or customize instances with specific marketplace apps, project configurations, and more,” Bala Venkatrao, the head of product of Enterprise Cloud wrote in a blog post.

To enable collaboration across instances, Cloud Enterprise includes features such as smart links and app switcher for Jira and Confluence Cloud as well as licensing flexibility so that customers can pay once and assign users to unlimited instances.

Atlassian boasted a 99.95 percent uptime SLA for Cloud Enterprise, which translates to about 21 minutes of downtime per month. and dedicated enterprise support.

For security and governance, Cloud Enterprise offers encryption in transit and at rest, certifications including SOC-2, ISO 27001, GDPR compliance, and more. It also offers data residency, which is the ability to pin data to a geographic realm. This feature is currently supported for the United States and the European Union, with plans to expand support to additional regions including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Admins can manage thousands of users spread across multiple products and instances within a centralized admin hub. In addition, they can automate user provisioning and deprovisioning through built-in integrations.

“To offer a robust ecosystem for our customers in the cloud, Atlassian continues to collaborate with our Marketplace partners, adding to the ever-growing list of cloud apps and integrations, which has now grown to over a thousand. And we’re working with creators of popular apps to offer the same assurances around support, security, and reliability that customers have come to expect from their Atlassian products,” Venkatrao added.