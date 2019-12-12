Atlassian is introducing a new cloud development platform designed to open the Atlassian ecosystem to third-party developers. Forge, which is currently in a cloused beta, was built for developers to build and run their enterprise-ready cloud apps with Atlassian solutions.

“Today, the Atlassian Ecosystem has grown into a community of more than 25,000 members – consisting of in-house developers who build custom apps for their teams and third-party developers who build apps for the Atlassian Marketplace,” the company wrote in a post. ‘The real value, however, comes from the power of extensions to expand the functionality of the Atlassian platform and help teams achieve more each day.”

According to Atlassian, its ecosystem includes more than 4,000 apps and integrations and even more private applications. In addition, Mike Tria, head of infrastructure at Atlassian, explained more than 60% of customers leverage a third-party application.

Forge will address current trends Atlassian is seeing in the industry. The platform consists of three components: A serverless FaaS hosted platform, a declarative UI language, and a DevOps toolchain.

The FaaS platform is powered by AWS Lambda and takes away the orchestration complexity for developers as well as authentication, identity, scaling and tenancy problems, Tria explained.

The platform’s UI declarative language handles the process of rendering, provides consistency, and aims to simplify the way developers build native app UIs.

Lastly, the Forge CLI enables developers to easily access necessary information.

“Forge solves very real problems for developers by removing some of the complexity (and cost!) associated with cloud app development. Creating apps for most cloud ecosystem platforms means that developers are responsible for building, hosting, and operating an entirely independent web service – which requires expertise in cloud architecture and management,” the team wrote.