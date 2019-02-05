Red Hat has announced a new tool for developers to leverage Kubernetes and create cloud-native applications. Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces is a Kubernetes-native, browser-based development environment based on the open-source Eclipse Che IDE project.

According to the company, the workspace solution is optimized for Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Features include the ability to integrate with preferred version control, control workspace permissions, and LDAP or AD authentication for single sign-on.

“The rise of cloud-native applications and Kubernetes as the platform for modern workloads requires a change in how developers approach building, testing and deploying their critical applications. Existing developer tooling does not adequately address the evolving needs of containerized development, a challenge that we’re pleased to answer with Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces,” said Brad Micklea, senior director of developer experience and programs for Red Hat.

Mozilla wants Facebook’s lack of transparency addressed

Mozilla is asking the European Commission to take a deeper look about the social media giant’s lack of publicly available data for political ads. According to Mozilla, Facebook is preventing third-parties from conducting analysis of the ads, resulting in an inability to deliver transparency to EU citizens.

“It also prevents any developer, researcher, or organization to develop tools, critical insights, and research designed to educate and empower users to understand and therefore resist targeted disinformation campaigns,” the company wrote in a post.

Unisys’ CloudForte now available on Microsoft Azure

Unisys has announced that its managed service solution for empowering government agencies and other organizations to adopt and migrate to the cloud is now available on Microsoft Azure. CloudForte features the ability to automatically deploy and manage cloud environments, according to the company. Together, the companies will provide lower-risk Azure adoption, secure access to Azure services, continuous compliance, automated governance and real-time analytics.

“By making CloudForte available on Azure, we can provide our joint clients with an automated and secure solution for business and IT transformation as well as day-to-day cloud-based service delivery,” said Chris Wick, vice president of infrastructure transformation services for Unisys. “This powerful combination of capabilities opens new possibilities for access to business and government services for our clients’ customers and constituents.”

TomTom and Microsoft team up on location-based services

TomTom and Microsoft have announced an expanded partnership to bring TomTom’s location-based services further across Microsoft’s cloud services. According to Microsoft, with TomTom Azure Maps is able to provide secured location APIs and geospatial context. As a result, developers will be able to build IoT, mobility, logistics and asset tracking solutions, the company explained.

“This deep partnership with TomTom is very different from anything Microsoft has done in maps before,” said Tara Prakriya, partner group program manager of Azure Maps and Connected Vehicles. “TomTom hosting their services in the Azure cloud brings with it their graph of map data. Manufacturing maps in Azure reduces the latency to customer applications, ensuring we offer the freshest data through Azure Maps. Azure customers across industries end up winning when their geospatial data and analytics, TomTom data, and Azure Maps services are all running together in the same cloud.”