In an effort to bring Kubernetes to more users, Red Hat is providing free online Kubernetes-focused tutorials. The company announced improvements to its Kubernetes by Example site at its Red Hat Summit today. In addition to tutorials, the company will provide news, community interaction and a hands-on approach to learning.

“Safe to say, Kubernetes plays a critical role in delivering value to your customers today and enabling you to adapt tomorrow. Keeping your skills sharp and staying up-to-date on developments around this fast-moving technology are paramount,” Mithun Dhar, vice president and general manager of Developer Tools and Programs at Red Hat, wrote in a post.

Kubernetes by Example was originally launched in 2017. Since then, it has added more learning paths and resources to teach the fundamentals of Kubernetes and containers as well as other related topics.

The step-by-step guides include: Linux Essentials; Command Line Essentials; Container Fundamentals; Kubernetes Fundamentals; Application Development on Kubernetes; Developing with Java on Kubernetes; and Developing with Spring Book on Kubernetes. Users can get hands-on examples from minikube or OpenShift Playground.

The company will also be launching its new streaming show KBE Insider on Kubernetes by Example to show first-hand the evolution of the project as well as keep developers up-to-date with the latest insights and skills.

“We’ve made it as easy as possible to access and use these tutorials. That means there are no fees to participate, or hidden “premium” content that needs to be unlocked. Simply explore the learning paths and lessons from the homepage, and when you’re ready to get started, select and configure your cluster, and you’re ready to go,” Dhar wrote.