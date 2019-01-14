Appvance.ai, the inventor and leading provider of AI-driven test automation software secured $5M in series B funding. The company has raised a total of $12M to develop and deploy the leading AI-driven test technology across the world, helping engineering teams make application testing autonomous and continuous as part of their agile and DevOps cycles.

Appvance led the move to AI-driven test generation with several industry firsts:

2016: The first self-healing scripts, which improve in each test execution using machine learning (Level 3 autonomy)

2017: The first automatically generated data-driven regression tests (1000’s) with no human involvement or scripting (Level 4 autonomy)

2018: The first full validation suite which can validate anything humans can, and many tasks no human could do or script, autonomously (Level 5 autonomy)

Levels of autonomy in QA (0-5) are modeled after the SAE levels for driverless vehicles. Level 5 is true testing autonomy and unique to Appvance. Often referred to as hands-off, minds-off. No scripting or authoring or coding. The machine is capable of learning how the application works, what libraries it uses, and how to apply appropriate test data to investigate key functionalities and outcomes (validations). 19 unique machine learning algorithms work together, along with pre-built models, to understand application flows and outcomes. Whether it’s 1 page or 4 million pages, the system operates rapidly to learn and create end-to-end tests in open-source JavaScript through a proprietary code generator.

Appvance IQ’s patent-pending machine learning technologies hold the speed record for legitimate data-driven script creation at 6000 unique scripts created in under 10 minutes. This is several thousand times faster than humans can write test scripts in any language or create using any other test software, with or without AI.

Appvance IQ seamlessly integrates with popular tools such as Jenkins, TeamCity, CircleCI, TFS, GIT, Jira and many others to execute deep continuous testing at every build and every deployment. The artificial intelligence capabilities are available today for web-based applications (and mobile web) with all modern libraries (HTML5, AJAX, Angular 1 & 2, ReactJS, KendoUI, Polymer, ShadowDOM and more.)

Of the $80 billion annually spent on testing, $78B is spent on people. Most testing is still manual. Automation has been difficult for 30 years and test scripts often need as much maintenance as the application does. Appvance IQ disrupts this old model, rendering most scripting and manual testing obsolete.

“The influx of new investors and funding will be used to grow our implementation engineering team to support our clients as they expand the use of Appvance IQ across their enterprise” said Kevin Surace, CEO of Appvance. “We love our customers, and they love us back. While we have been inundated with requests since we launched the system, we continue to focus on large enterprises who have the resources and motivation to make major changes to their QA processes.”

Appvance, in partnership with dozens of enterprises around the world, has measured 90% reductions in QA time (versus scripting, maintaining and manual testing) and 20X improvements in real world test coverage.