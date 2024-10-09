To enable companies to more easily incrementally adopt GraphQL without needing to overhaul their existing systems, Apollo GraphQL has announced a public preview of Apollo Connectors, which enables developers to turn a REST API into a GraphQL endpoint.

According to the company, this helps to bridge the gap between REST architectures and GraphQL deployments, which leads to a more unified API strategy.

Apollo Connectors offers a declarative method for connecting endpoints to simplify the process of mapping types and fields to series. They also reduce technical debt by reducing complexity in GraphQL server development and maintenance.

“Apollo Connectors makes it dramatically easier for enterprises to unify their API ecosystem with a federated GraphQL architecture,” said Rob Brazier, vice president of product at Apollo GraphQL. “Almost every organization of significant scale has a large REST API footprint. Apollo Connectors for REST APIs enable our customers to leverage that API footprint, integrating with it to drive innovation without wasting time on risky migrations or waterfall architectural transformations.”

In addition, the company announced several updates to Apollo GraphOS, a platform for building, testing, and delivering supergraphs.

Apollo Router Core now has a new query planner (in public preview) to improve performance, reduce resource usage, and reduce latency when processing requests. And Apollo GraphOS Router now offers native demand control and a public preview for entity caching with cache invalidation.

Additionally, updates to its command line interface, Rover, include closer integration with GraphOS Studio, the ability to execute commands in parallel and asynchronously, native OS-level threading, and subgraph mirroring, which allows developers to fetch and test subgraph configurations on their local machines.

And finally, GraphOS now has custom schema checks, which allows companies to integrate their business logic, security policies, and governance rules into the schema check workflow.

“Our Apollo GraphOS platform and suite of tools give enterprises the capabilities they need to build next-generation intelligent applications,” said Matt DeBergalis, CTO and co-founder of Apollo GraphQL. “The enhancements we’re announcing today further our mission to make API platforms more powerful, flexible, and easier to use at any scale.”