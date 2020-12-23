In the recent study, GitHub compared the different clone options to determine how certain options affect Git performance.

The study found that when focusing on a single repository, the best approach is to do a full clone and then always perform a full fetch into that clone.

Also, calculating a shallow fetch is computationally more expensive compared to a full fetch and GitHub recommends always using a full fetch instead of a shallow fetch both in fully and shallow cloned repositories.

Google for Startups Accelerator: Voice AI program

Google recently announced its Startups Accelerator: Voice AI program, which brings together Google’s resources to advance promising voice-enabled startups across North America.

The founders of selected startups will pair up with experts to focus on the AI/ML and product development experts to advance their solutions.

The accelerator will begin in March 2021 and 10 to 12 voice technology startups will be selected. Applications for the program are open until January 28th, 2021.

Kin + Carta acquires data science Firm Cascade Data Labs

The acquisition supports the expansion of Kin + Carta’s data transformation practice.

Cascade Labs offers end-to-end data science expertise through all interrelated disciplines required to execute and drive business value, including data integration, data architecture, data science, data engineering, and data visualization.

“The acquisition of Cascade Data Labs is a big win for Kin + Carta,” said Kelly Manthey, the Group Chief Executive for Kin + Carta Americas. “The organization has extensive experience delivering incredible value across numerous industry segments and a unique recruiting engine and culture that is able to source, develop, and retain scarce data science talent. We’re excited to welcome the Cascade Data Labs team into the Kin + Carta Connective.”