Development tools provider Infragistics is announcing a new embedded business intelligence platform designed to give organization’s more insight into their data. Reveal is an embedded analytics/dashboard platform that aims to reduce the time and money spent on embedding business analytics into applications by letting developers use pre-built components.

According to the company, Reveal can reduce development time by 85 percent and cut costs by as much as $350,000.

“The use of data is exploding in businesses, government, and nonprofits, and many ISV’s, CTO’s and marketing executives say that embedded analytics add great value to their apps,” Infragistics wrote in a post.

Through the new platform, enterprises can embed the dashboard/analytic engine into their SaaS and on-premise apps with containerized deployment and a microservice architecture. The solution also includes data connectors that allow developers to view insights in real time. Other features include the ability to share dashboards, annotating them and exporting them to common formats such as PDFs and PowerPoint.

“Reveal is optimized as a developer, cloud and mobile first solution,” said Jason Beres, senior VP of developer tools at Infragistics. “We built it using modern technology and native toolkits for web, desktop, iOS and Android. This allows users to create beautiful dashboards on one device and easily share it with others who can experience the exceptional beauty on any other screen or device.”