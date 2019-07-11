As laws such as the European Union’s GDPR regulation and California’s similar upcoming CCPA Act pick up steam, countries around the world are making privacy a priority and forcing companies to rethink how they obtain consent from their contacts — even when it comes to sending emails.

To address the new stringent privacy laws and the swiftness needed in data collection, full spectrum data quality and ID verification software provider Melissa created a Privacy Flag Feature feature in its Global Email Verification suite that it says will seamlessly verify email addresses and improve overall email deliverability.

“Handling, storing and using customer data requires more attention than ever before — and seamless data quality plays a critical role in success,” said Çağdaş Gandar, Europe managing director at Melissa. “Various new laws may initially seem to be regional, they apply to any company with a worldwide customer base.”

According to Melissa’s website, the new Privacy Flag feature scans top level domains or countries that have strict privacy regulations and the email addresses are then flagged for caution.

“In addition to overall operations such as keeping customer data standardized, verified, and deduplicated, tools such as Privacy Flag add value to the compliance toolkit, helping businesses recognize and focus on managing risk globally,” Gandar said.

New rules under GDPR specify that explicit that companies will have to obtain permission from users before sending email marketing campaigns to new and even legacy contacts unless there was a prior record of their consent.