Boomi’s Blueprint framework includes leadership guidance, design practice, and implementation practices.

“This set of best practices provides companies with the ability to respond to disruptive forces and quickly adapt their digital platform towards desired business vision and outcomes,” Boomi wrote in a post.

In addition, leadership guidance provides the Digital Ideation Lab, a Boomi innovation pop-up lab where digital specialists will explore technologies, develop prototypes, and create reference architectures for rapid business deployment.

Microsoft to end Windows’ PHP 7.2 support

Microsoft stated that PHP 7.2 will go out of support this November.

Meanwhile, PHP 7.3 will be going into security fix mode fix mode in November, and 7.4 will have two more years of support from that point.

Microsoft will not support PHP for Windows in any capacity for version 8.0 and beyond.

Instana enterprise enhancements

Instana launched enterprise enhancements to help organizations manage mission critical applications more effectively.

New features include custom dashboards, NGINX Tracing, the IBM MQ Monitoring Sensor and Redis Enterprise Monitoring Sensor, and role-based access control.



“Unlike traditional APM tools, Instana’s automated APM solution discovers all application service components and application infrastructure, including infrastructure such as AWS Lambda, Kubernetes and Docker,” Instana wrote in a post.

UiPath announces $225 million funding

UiPath said it will use the funding to invest more in its research and development of automation solutions.

“We will advance our market-leading platform and will continue to deepen our investments in AI-powered innovation and expanded cloud offerings,” said Daniel Pines, the co-founder and CEO of UiPath. “COVID-19 has heightened the critical need of automation to address challenges and create value in days and weeks, not months and years. We are committed to working harder to help our customers evolve, transform, and succeed fast in the new normal.”

UiPath released its end-to-end hyperautomation platform in May 2020. Additional details are available here.

Apache weekly updates

New releases from Apache last week included Apache JackRabbit 2.21.2, an unstable release cut directly from the trunk with a focus on new features and other improvements.

This week also saw Apache Tomcat 7.0.105, 8.5.57, 9.0.37, and 10.0.0-M7 released, containing a number of bug fixes and improvements compared to version 7.0.104.

ApacheCon is set for an online event on 29 September – 1 October. Additional details are available here.