DataStax, the Generative AI data company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AI startup, Logspace, the creators of Langflow, a popular, open source visual framework for building retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications.

Langflow makes it 100x easier and faster for any developer—experienced or new—to build Generative AI applications using Python-based composable building blocks and pre-built components, which can be combined in numerous ways. With its easy-to-use, drag-and-drop visual environment and rapid iteration of data flows, Langflow makes it simpler for any developer to build LangChain-based RAG applications and deploy in one-click.

Developers benefit from a rich ecosystem that builds, shares, and reuses components with each other in the Langflow Store–a place to publish and search for components built by the community. With this, they can quickly test, reuse, and share flows to iterate on RAG applications with fine-grained control to dramatically speed up deployment and reduce hallucinations within minutes instead of weeks.

The combination of Langflow and DataStax creates a one-stop Generative AI application stack offering flexible deployment options, including integration with DataStax Astra DB, alongside a rich ecosystem of Python libraries, and integration with partners like LangChain.

The Langflow team will operate independently, focusing on project innovation and community collaboration. For more information, read the blog on this acquisition and our RAG capabilities.