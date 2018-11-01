Delphix, the company accelerating innovation through DataOps, today announced the expansion of the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform (DDDP) to support Microsoft Azure Government, giving public sector organizations new options to securely accelerate cloud adoption to support important digital transformation initiatives.

According to Gartner, half of the public sector actively uses cloud services and this number is expected to see double-digit growth over the next few years. The need to analyze ever-growing volumes of data while meeting stringent privacy compliance and regulations is a major challenge for government cloud adoption. Azure Government offers cloud services specifically tailored to the security and compliance needs of the government sector. Enterprises rely on the Delphix platform to quickly and securely move applications and tailor cloud solutions that fit a variety of needs.

“Public sector organizations are undergoing massive digital transformation projects in hopes of delivering important new innovation to people that positively impacts society and our quality of life,” said Chris Cook, CEO of Delphix. “We are thrilled to build on our existing relationships with leaders like Microsoft to provide fast, secure data to these important organizations to accelerate the delivery of new innovation and ensure fast, secure migrations to the cloud.”

The Delphix Dynamic Data Platform helps public sector organizations move their applications to Azure Government which lowers their cost while not exposing them to data privacy and compliance risk. Delphix solutions are available through Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider™.

“As government agencies continue to seek ways to reduce cost and drive public transparency and responsiveness, they are moving critical applications and data to the cloud. Maintaining data privacy and regulatory compliance while migrating that data is a key priority for all agencies. The Delphix Dynamic Data Platform makes this possible and we’re pleased to offer this solution to our government customers and reseller partners,” said Michael Adams, who manages the Delphix team at Carahsoft.

“Microsoft Azure Government provides a complete cloud for government organizations aiming to be more productive, agile, and efficient as they go through their digital transformation,” said Lily Kim, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Government. “The Delphix platform supports our public sector customers by helping them to streamline their cloud migration projects and benefit from Azure Government more quickly.”