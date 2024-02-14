Perforce today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire test data management platform provider Delphix, adding those capabilities to its wide range of software development and DevOps solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Along with test data management that helps organizations harness, mine and analyze data, Delphix brings to Perforce data virtualization and masking that enables users to more easily create and take down cloud-based data environments, according to Perforce’s announcement.

“The addition of Delphix to our portfolio adds critical data management capabilities that help enterprise organizations realize an automated and accelerated DevOps pipeline,” said Jim Cassens, CEO of Perforce, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “In addition to data automation and compliance, we are also excited to provide our customers with the operational efficiencies and reduced costs afforded by the Delphix platform through lower storage expenditures and footprint. We look forward to working with the Delphix team to continue delivering data management innovation to our customers.”