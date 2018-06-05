CA Technologies announced a new partnership with IBM today at its second annual Built to Change Summit. Together, the companies will develop and provide new services for IBM’s Cloud Managed Services on z Systems.

The companies will also provide a new suite of mainframe software solutions, such as the recently released enterprise DevOps solution CA Brightside.

“Our clients are accelerating their digital transformation and many are incorporating the mainframe as an essential part of their transformation,” said Philip Guido, general manager of infrastructure services for IBM Global Technology Services. “To assist our clients, IBM introduced Cloud Managed Services on z Systems. This service combines the security and power of IBM’s mainframe with the flexibility and scalability of the IBM Cloud. IBM and CA are committed to deepening the platform’s role in enterprise digital transformation.”

The companies will also deliver CA Service Virtualization, CA Mainframe Operational Intelligence, and CA Data Content Discovery to the zCloud services.

“CA and IBM have an opportunity to help our clients overcome challenges in rising costs of IT ownership, workforce evolution and the relentless security issues head on,” said Greg Lotko, general manager of mainframe at CA Technologies. “Together, we give every company an opportunity to realize even greater value in their investments by combining the reliability of the mainframe with the speed and agility of DevOps.”

In addition, CA plans to speed up mainframe automation with the CA Mainframe Resource Intelligence solution. The solution is designed to help users realize the value from existing mainframe investments.

Also announced at the conference was the latest addition to the CA Security portfolio. CA Veracode SourceClear is a SaaS-based software composition analysis tool designed to detect vulnerabilities and increase actionability. “We’re seeing the benefits of advanced analytics, machine-learning and artificial intelligence today and for the future,” said Ayman Sayed, president and chief product officer at CA Technologies. “CA is helping every modern software factory by integrating and incorporating these capabilities with big data, automation and security to help customers realize even greater value from their technology investments.”

The company also announced plans to advance smart IoT systems and speed up regulatory compliance. The company’s strategic research team will collaborate on three EU Horizon 2020 projects. The projects include ALOHA for deep, secure learning, ENACT for smarter IoT and PDP4E for better privacy and personal data protection. “To realize the massive promise of an IoT-driven world, we must solve complex challenges,” said Otto Berkes, Chief Technology Officer, CA Technologies. “These hurdles must be overcome before we can deliver IoT systems that can provide valuable and trusted data, be adaptable and open to new technologies – systems that haven’t even been invented yet.”