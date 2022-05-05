JFrog today announced native support for Terraform files, allowing users to maintain consistent workflows and processes across multiple cloud platforms. Terraform comes as an Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) technology, which manages an application’s technology infrastructure as code via Terraform files.

Due to the new Artifcatory support for Terraform, developers are enabled to manage IaC configurations with existing DevOps processes in order to manage shared binaries.

With tools such as Terraform, DevOps teams are able to avoid drift or mismatches between applications and the configurations used to run them.

“JFrog’s support for Terraform ensures developers can retain mechanisms to centrally manage and share their applications’ cloud infrastructure, by utilizing JFrog Artifactory as a registry for Providers and Modules and as a reliable state backend,” said Yoav Landman, co-founder and CTO of JFrog. “Artifactory also acts as a local cache for other Terraform registries. This allows developers to use a single platform without the overhead of maintaining multiple systems, all while using robust and secure DevOps solutions they already utilize across their development pipelines.”

According to JFrog, this added support makes the platform a one-stop choice for developers looking to ensure continuous delivery of software updates utilizing the binaries themselves or pairing them with the proper infrastructure configurations needed to run them.

“We’re very excited that JFrog Artifactory is adding support for Terraform modules, providers, and state files,” noted Dr. Stefan Freitag, senior service engineer at RWE Supply and Trading. “For us, this new functionality comes at the right time and brings us one step forward in our DevOps journey.”

JFrog’s support for Terraform files is available now. For more information, visit the website.