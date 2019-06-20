As part of GitLab’s mission to power the DevOps life cycle, it is laying out its ideal DevOps team model.

“The seamless collaboration between Development and IT operations is a beautiful thing. DevOps was designed to remove silos so that these teams could work together to build, test, and deploy software faster. But there’s a lot more to DevOps than just a philosophy and a catchy abbreviation – the structure component goes much deeper than that,” the company wrote in a blog post.

There are many things that can go wrong when trying to remove silos and get Dev and Ops to work together, according to GitLab. Factors that you need to consider when creating a DevOps team structure including existing silos, technical leadership, IT Operations, and knowledge gaps.

In GitLab’s model, the development teams are divided into stages such as a verify group and a create group because the company says these groups require their own autonomy. It also includes other functional DevOps groups to manage other parts of the product such as a SRE team for managing uptime and reliability.

“Keep in mind that good DevOps doesn’t mean that everybody does everybody’s job. Should developers do Ops? Not necessarily,” the company explained. “Many in the beginning thought the goal of DevOps was to combine the Dev, QA, and Ops departments into a single team: Have everyone do everything and – boom – instant innovation. These strategies, unsurprisingly, failed.”

The way teams build software can also help facilitate a successful DevOps Model, GitLab explained. For instance, microservices and containers enable a DevOps model that iterates quickly and offers more autonomy within certain groups. Successful DevOps companies structure themselves around multiple small teams that are responsible for a small part of the system. Companies with monolithic codebases simply can’t operate that way, according to GitLab.

While a team structure that facilities collaboration and visibility between Dev and Ops teams is important, the use of automation tools is also necessary for an effective DevOps life cycle, the company explained.

Automation in DevOps is about taking once manual processes and placing technology around them so they’re inherently repeatable, according to an article by David Linthicum, Chief Cloud Strategy Officer of Deloitte Consulting.