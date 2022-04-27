Digital.ai today announced it has reimagined the future of software delivery for technology-driven organizations with its industry-leading AI-Powered DevOps Platform. The new release—dubbed Ascension—empowers both private and public sector organizations to unify, secure and generate predictive insights across the software lifecycle, increasing business value with integrated software delivery, and driving down technical debt through enterprise connections.

The Ascension release further enables technology leaders to scale their distributed workforce and connect agile development at the portfolio, team and individual levels. The new features help ensure their business strategy is aligned to team-level execution while gaining increased visibility of the entire toolchain. Digital.ai is trusted by more than 1,500 organizations worldwide and across industries, including over 50% of the Fortune 500, to meet the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation.

“The last decade’s worth of well-funded, VC-backed software vendors has forever fragmented the way software is developed and delivered,” said Stephen Elop, chief executive officer at Digital.ai. “Technology leaders today need a platform that offers the connective tissue to plan, measure and accelerate business value from software investments, while reducing costs, increasing operational efficiency, and managing compliance. With our latest release, Digital.ai’s platform solves problems organizations encounter by delivering connected tools that offer a wealth of insight across the full development and delivery lifecycle.”

Technology leaders are under extreme pressure to innovate faster but face many challenges in doing so. Developers spend roughly one-third of their time on low-level tasks that could be automated so they can focus on more strategic work. However, enabling automation at scale is hindered by technical debt, and security and quality assurance teams are struggling to secure and support an ever-growing range of mobile devices and operating systems. This situation is fueling the global demand for new software delivery platforms like Digital.ai’s AI-Powered DevOps Platform. In fact, Gartner says “By 2024, 60% of organizations will have switched from multiple point solutions to value stream delivery platforms to streamline application delivery, up from 20% in 2021.”

Solving Software Delivery Challenges in the Digital Transformation Era

The AI-Powered DevOps Platform provides innovative solutions that support the software development and delivery lifecycle, enabling technology teams to use individual solutions or the entire platform. Digital.ai solutions can be easily integrated to existing processes, applications, and infrastructure to propel innovation and bring greater visibility and insight across their entire software architecture and ecosystem.

Key new enhancements include:

Integrated DevOps Platform

Embedded Mobile Application Security – Mobile app owners and developers can rapidly build and secure engaging mobile apps for iOS, Android, and other mobile operating systems with a single solution, offering organizations the assurance that all applications are protected from bad actors and threats.

Integrated Testing – Autonomous testing enables self-learning capabilities to delivery lifecycle that navigate mobile applications and auto-generates sanity tests without the need for human intervention and manual coding. Test Editor allows users to create, validate and manage test scripts to ensure quality software is delivered.

Mobile App Delivery – Mobile Studio provides a new user experience designed to improve responsiveness for supported resolutions with immediate cloud updates that remove manual maintenance, allowing teams to focus on delivering quality apps.

Intelligent Software Delivery

Increased Pipeline Visibility – Testing Analytics offers new analytical lenses with pre-built metrics and best practice dashboards that align with test execution while tracking the business impact of software development and delivery to mitigate bottlenecks and understand test volume coverage across devices and browsers. Deployment Analytics identifies bottlenecks and improves deployment efficiency by providing end-to-end visibility of deployments across apps and environments.

Predictive Insights – Teams can now deploy features to further understand usage metrics by getting additional telemetry data. Work item histories and commits from previous releases help agile teams predict when problems could occur as they are planning and creating new software.

Expanding DevOps Ecosystem

App Store Experience – Integrations Marketplace offers customers one location to gain easier access to Digital.ai’s 80+ integrations for Agility, Release and Deploy products, as well as official partner and community plug-ins.

Cloud-native Connectors – Release team can now quickly setup, continuously deliver and promote code using ArgoCD to orchestrate releases for Kubernetes. Customers using GitOps can leverage their infrastructure best practices.

Securely Scale Agile & DevOps