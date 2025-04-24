DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the simplest scalable cloud for digital native enterprises, today announced the general availability of DigitalOcean Managed Caching for Valkey, a high-performance caching solution designed to help enhance application speed and scalability. This new offering will replace the current Managed Caching offering, and expand upon its capabilities with exciting new developer tools, including enhanced multi-threading capabilities, dual-channel replication, and new dictionary structure with experimental RDMA support.

Managed Caching for Valkey is a high-performance in-memory datastore designed for use cases like caching, message queues, and real-time data processing, such as gaming leaderboards. It offers a cost-effective alternative to self-managed caching database environments. Built for developers, it simplifies database management and is designed to provide automated failover, tooling options that easily integrate, and high performance. Key features include:

A database compatible with Redis® 7.2: Customers can seamlessly transition from Managed Caching to Managed Caching for Valkey leveraging guidance from DigitalOcean’s extensive product documentation .

Customers can seamlessly transition from Managed Caching to Managed Caching for Valkey leveraging guidance from DigitalOcean’s extensive product documentation Fast, reliable performance: DigitalOcean optimizes Managed Caching for Valkey by using high-performance infrastructure, including dedicated vCPUs for demanding workloads.

DigitalOcean optimizes Managed Caching for Valkey by using high-performance infrastructure, including dedicated vCPUs for demanding workloads. Highly scalable: Easily resize clusters, add CPUs, RAM, storage, and nodes for performance and replication.

Easily resize clusters, add CPUs, RAM, storage, and nodes for performance and replication. End-to-end Security: Databases run in a customer’s private network, and only whitelisted requests via the public internet can reach the database. Data is also encrypted in transit and at rest.

“As DigitalOcean continues to be the simplest scalable cloud platform for digital native enterprises, it only makes sense that we improve our caching offering,” said Bratin Saha, Chief Product and Technology Officer at DigitalOcean. “With Managed Caching for Valkey, we provide a fully managed database compatible with Redis® 7.2 that simplifies scaling, helps enhance performance with multi-threading, and helps provide high availability with automated failover—eliminating infrastructure complexities so customers can focus on building and optimizing their applications.”

To learn more about using Managed Caching for Valkey, visit: https://www.digitalocean.com/products/managed-databases-valkey.