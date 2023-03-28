Parasoft, a global leading provider of software testing solutions, will be showcasing Parasoft Virtualize, its industry-leading service virtualization solution, at the upcoming QA Financial Forum in Chicago on April 4. Building on the recent QA Financial report, Parasoft is sponsoring this year’s Chicago event and expanding its presence in the financial application testing space. Automated software testing experts will be available to engage with financial organizations and share expertise on risk reduction and cost savings.

Download the QA Financial report, which draws from data provided by more than 20 financial institutions and the experiences of Bank of America and ING, to learn how service virtualization has been proven to save development time and increase software quality.

Parasoft’s service virtualization technology has delivered measurable results and ROI for financial organizations such as ING and Bank of America. The recent QA Financial report recognizes Parasoft as a leader in software testing for financial applications. The report on virtualization and quality engineering provides valuable insights for organizations looking to:

Optimize their virtualization and quality engineering practices.

Improve software quality, reliability, and reduce time-to-market.

Collaborate and communicate between development, testing, and operations teams to achieve company goals.

“Using service virtualization, we increased control, reduced complexity, and managed costs for the testing environment while enabling effective change management,” said ING Mortgages Netherlands.

At QA Financial Forum Chicago, Northbridge Financial and WoodmenLife will participate in a panel session on April 4 at 12 p.m. CDT: “Deliver Software On Time & Under Budget With Service Virtualization.” Panelists include Pushpinder Malhotra, Senior QA Automation Manager at Northbridge Financial, and Danny Oslin, Senior Manager of Enterprise Automation Engineering atWoodmenLife. Kenny Austin, Chief Customer Officer at Parasoft is moderating. Malhotra will also be speaking in a presentation,”Containerization: The New Frontier in Automation at Northbridge Financial.”

“Our Forum events feature expert speakers from leading financial firms and some of the most exciting vendors of DevOps and software automation technologies. We’re delighted that Parasoft is one of our key sponsor partners for our 2023 conference schedule,” said Matthew Crabbe, CEO of QA Financial.

Parasoft’s leadership position in software testing solutions has been recognized by The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022 report, naming Parasoft as a leader in continuous functional test automation. Download an excerpt of the report here.

Contact Parasoft to learn more about solutions for financial software testing and service virtualization. You can visit Parasoft at the QA Financial Forum in Chicago.