GitHub has released the latest version of GitHub Enterprise Server, which is a self-hosted version of GitHub.

“With this version, customers can choose how to best scale their security strategy, gain more control over deployments, and so much more,” GitHub wrote in a blog post.

Key highlights of GitHub Enterprise Server 3.12 include the ability to restrict deployments to certain tag patterns, organization-wide repository rulesets that can be applied to certain workflows, merge queues, and Dependabot alert rules.

Tag patterns allow users to be more specific about what gets deployed into production via GitHub Actions, providing an additional layer of security and control. For instance, a developer could specify that only things with the “Releases/” tag be deployed into production.

Another security improvement is that users can now define and enforce rulesets across multiple repositories. This replaces the legacy required workloads feature, and any workflows that were using those have been automatically migrated to rulesets.

GitHub Enterprise Server 3.12 also makes it easier to automate branch management through the new merge queue feature. Marge queue automatically checks that a PR is compatible with other changes and alerts developers if something is wrong. It does this by creating a temporary branch that contains the latest changes from the base branch, changes from other PRs in the queue, and the changes in the current PR.

This release also adds user-configured alert rules in Dependabot, which is a tool that updates dependencies in projects.

“With Dependabot, you can proactively manage security alerts to ensure high-priority items are surfaced. With user-configured alert rules, you can now tailor your security strategy to your specific risk tolerance and contextual needs, streamlining alert triage and remediation processes,” GitHub wrote.

Other features include secret scanning for non-provider patterns (beta), support for all CodeQL languages, GitHub Project templates at the organizational level, improved global navigation, and the ability to highlight text in markdown files.