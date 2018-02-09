ESLint wants to help clean up your JavaScript code. ESLint is a pluggable linting solution for JavaScript and JSX.

Code linting is a type of static analysis designed to identify and report on problematic problems.

“JavaScript, being a dynamic and loosely-typed language, is especially prone to developer error. Without the benefit of a compilation process, JavaScript code is typically executed in order to find syntax or other errors. Linting tools like ESLint allow developers to discover problems with their JavaScript code without executing it,” according to the project’s website.

The open source project was created in 2013, and joined the jQuery Foundation in 2016. Today, it is a part of the JS Foundation.

Version 4.17 of the solution was released earlier this month. It is a minor release that adds new features like a new multiline option, as well as fixes several bugs such as type in error messages when running npm.



“The primary reason ESLint was created was to allow developers to create their own linting rules. ESLint is designed to have all rules completely pluggable. The default rules are written just like any plugin rules would be. They can all follow the same pattern, both for the rules themselves as well as tests. While ESLint will ship with some built-in rules to make it useful from the start, you’ll be able to dynamically load rules at any point in time,” the website states.

