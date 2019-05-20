Google is not giving up on its augmented reality wearable device: the Google Glass. Despite the dwindling interest in the device over the last couple of years, Google is releasing a new enterprise edition in the hopes of gaining back some momentum.

The Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 comes with an improved platform, a powerful CPU, enhanced performance, and a new price point.

“Glass Enterprise Edition 2 helps businesses further improve the efficiency of their employees. As our customers have adopted Glass, we’ve received valuable feedback that directly informed the improvements in Glass Enterprise Edition 2,” Jay Kothari, project lead for the Google Glass, wrote in a post.

According to Kothari, the device has been used in a variety of industries to help provide hands-free access to tools and information. “Workers can use Glass to access checklists, view instructions or send inspection photos or videos, and our enterprise customers have reported faster production times, improved quality, and reduced costs after using Glass,” Kothari wrote.

Features include the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform, a new artificial intelligence engine, updated camera and quality, and ability to develop and deploy easily with Android support. “It’s built on Android, making it easier for customers to integrate the services and APIs (application programming interfaces) they already use. And in order to support scaled deployments, Glass Enterprise Edition 2 now supports Android Enterprise Mobile Device Management,” Kothari explained.