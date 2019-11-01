Google wants to bring virtual reality to the web with the release of WebXR Device API in Chrome. According to the company, the new API will allow developers to create immersive experiences for mobile devices and head-mounted displays. FIrefox Reality, Oculus Browser, Edge, and Magic Leap’s Helio browser also plans to support the specs in the near future.

“This launch sets the foundation for immersive features to come, such as supporting augmented reality, tools, and expanding the real-world understanding of immersive experiences. Many experiences can be enhanced with immersive functionality,” the Chrome team wrote in a post.

Microsoft introduces Q&A for technical questions

Microsoft is providing one place to find answers to technical questions about the company’s products and services. The company revealed a preview of its Q&A service.

“For over 10 years the MSDN and TechNet Forums played a key part in enabling our customers to unblock their business scenarios by offering a platform where technical questions could be answered by Microsoft and the community . As time progressed, and technology evolved, the needs of the community grew beyond what the existing solution could provide. We started on a journey to identify a new, robust solution which would support our need to evolve the user experience,” Sanfra Aldana, senior program manager for Microsoft’s developer relations cloud and AI division, wrote in a post.

Features include: tag-based experience; the ability to follow posts, tags and people; a unified profile; suggested answers; and the ability to bookmark content.

SnapLogic to support Databricks’ Delta Lake

SnapLogic is extending its partnership with Databricks to provide new support for the open-source storage layer project Delta Lake. Together the companies will work to “accelerate the integration, transformation and processing of big data workloads into Delta Lake.” This will help increase data quality and reduce the time to value of advanced analytics and machine learning initiatives.

“Databricks and SnapLogic are committed to delivering product innovations that help organizations reduce the time, effort, and skills needed to manage their big data initiatives so they can quickly turn their data into meaningful insights that drive the business forward,” said Craig Stewart, Chief Technology Officer, SnapLogic. “By teaming up with Databricks, we aim to remove the key technical barriers to data lake and big data management so our customers can accelerate their analytics and machine learning initiatives and focus on delivering real business value.”

HCL Technologies announces Google Cloud Business Unit

In order to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption, HCL Technologies is working with Google Cloud as a preferred enterprise cloud provider. The company launched a Google Cloud Business Unit that will be supported by Google Cloud engineering, solutions and business teams.

The business unit will cover: SAP workload and app migration, hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, adoption of Google Cloud solutions, application and data center modernization, workplace transformation, and DevSecOps orchestration.