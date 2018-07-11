DENVER, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — HarperDB, an enterprise class database company, today announced new features to HarperDB that allow real-time geo-analysis, storage optimization for edge devices and the ability to run massive data analysis. As a result, companies tackling complex IoT projects can achieve a truly intelligent edge without incurring further storage or hardware costs.

“In IoT projects, many devices on the edge have limited storage hardware and the data is only valuable for a short period of time. With the ability to replicate and store data in the cloud, users can optimize their on-device storage for the most impactful analytics,” said Zach Fowler, Chief Product Officer of HarperDB. “It’s important that we constantly evolve the HarperDB solution to meet industry demands. With enhanced geo-analysis and the ability to concurrently run large data sets in the background, our customers have a competitive advantage they can exploit for success.”

New features include:

Geographical Data Analysis: HarperDB’s dynamic schema allows for geo analysis and reaction to constantly evolving IoT data in real-time, directly from the edge. As more IoT sensors are deployed, the complexity around data analysis will increase dramatically. With this new feature, companies can now gain deep analysis by intelligently parsing geo data in an HTAP database and eliminate the need for multiple database products, which will reduce complexity.

Utilizing the industry standard of GEOJSON users can out-of-the-box integrate with MapBox, Google Maps, and many other GIS applications. Traditionally, geo data would be analyzed in a GIS or spatial database. With HarperDB, companies can now combine workloads for applications, data warehousing, and spatial analysis into a single product.

“It is especially critical in IoT for companies to be able to immediately identify where systems need attention in real-time as their data is transacting or to understand where it trends overtime. With HarperDB’s geo-analysis functions, users have the ability to visualize and understand their data as it occurs in the real world by gaining insights into specific locations, regions or their entire topology,” said Kyle Bernhardy, Chief Technology Officer of HarperDB.

Time to Live: This new feature gives companies the ability to run the full power of HarperDB on IoT devices. Developers can now make better decisions about what data needs to be stored on the edge without incurring further storage or hardware costs. With Time to Live auto expire data, users can store the most important information on the edge while retaining full access to all historical data in the cloud.

Jobs: Data scientists and developers migrating to HarperDB can perform large operations and expand the capability to ingest data from flat files, backup and recovery. Additionally, with the Jobs feature, users can now run massive and timely data sets to ensure transparency and continuity of operations.