Prague, October 24 – JetBrains, a leading creator of professional software development tools, announces the launch of a non-commercial license for WebStorm, a JavaScript and TypeScript IDE, as well as Rider, a cross-platform .NET and game development IDE.

Starting now, developers using these IDEs for non-commercial purposes, such as learning, open-source project development, content creation, or hobby development, can do so for free. This can significantly expand the availability of both WebStorm and Rider, as over two-thirds of developers code outside of work as a hobby, and almost 40% code outside of work for educational and learning purposes.

“We have been providing professional tools to help millions of developers worldwide for over two decades,” said Hadi Hariri, VP of Program Management and Communications at JetBrains. “This change allows us to lower the barrier of access to our products for those learning software development, hobbyists, and content creators, amongst others.”

WebStorm supports frontend, backend, and full-stack development with TypeScript and JavaScript – the world’s most popular coding language, used by 60% of developers. Rider empowers developers with the tools they need to write games for PC, consoles, or mobile with Unreal Engine, Unity, Godot, or custom engines.

“Creators of game engines like Unreal Engine and Unity have pioneered the model where indie developers can use the same technologies for free,” said Anastasia Kazakova, Head of Marketing and BizDev for .NET and GameDev Tools at JetBrains. “We are adopting a similar approach, extending it to software development and empowering developers to create, innovate, and grow their skills freely.”

Earlier this year, JetBrains released several new products under the same terms for non-commercial use, including RustRover, its dedicated integrated development environment (IDE) for the Rust programming language, as well as Aqua, the first IDE explicitly designed for test automation. The company also provides Community Editions of IntelliJ IDEA and PyCharm, which can be used to develop proprietary and commercial software.

Non-commercial users will get access to the same set of features that are available in paid subscriptions, including local AI-powered code completion introduced by JetBrains earlier this year.