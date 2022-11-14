Infrastructure solution company DH2i announced the general availability of DxEnterprise version 22 with a new container sidecar to enable application-level high availability (HA) clustering for stateful containers in Kubernetes.

The Dxe sidecar offers the three key deployment benefits of isolation, quick deployment, and scalability.

The application can run independently in one container while the sidecar hosts complementary HA clustering services. DH2i also claims that it’s easier to build and maintain a combined primary application and DxE container image. Lastly, DxE sidecar containers are easy to scale to support as many pods as needed.

“With the DxE v22 sidecar, database architects and developers can enhance and extend the functionality of their K8s environment. For instance, the DxE sidecar enables users to create highly resilient Zero downtime application-level clusters that span K8 pods,” said Don Boxley, CEO and cofounder at DH2i. “In addition, the DxE sidecar uniquely provides smart HA clustering services to the application containers necessary for mission-critical applications.”

DxEnterprise support for containers can help digital transformation initiatives and provides SQL Server Availability Group (AG) support for SQL Server containers, including for Kubernetes clusters. It also enables customers to deploy stateful containers to improve operations with near-zero RTO to deliver products at lower costs.