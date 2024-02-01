LightBeam.ai, the zero trust data protection pioneer converging data security, privacy, and AI governance, announced that it had raised $17.8M in an oversubscribed Series A funding round.

“In the era of Generative AI breakthroughs, organizations are empowered to unlock valuable insights from customer data. However, this advancement poses the crucial challenge of ensuring secure and compliant handling of customer data within the evolving landscape of AI governance and privacy regulations,” said Himanshu Shukla, co-founder and CEO of LightBeam. “At LightBeam, we address these challenges head-on with our revolutionary Zero Trust sensitive data protection platform. What sets us apart is our capability to automate security and compliance workflows seamlessly, providing a frictionless experience for sensitive data governance. We are committed to providing organizations with the tools they need to navigate these challenges effortlessly, empowering them to harness the power of Generative AI responsibly.”

LightBeam.ai integrates and streamlines data security, privacy, and AI governance enabling businesses to expand quickly and safely into new markets. Utilizing generative AI, LightBeam offers comprehensive solutions for managing sensitive data across various types of data applications.

This includes cataloging, control, and compliance, ensuring adherence to regulations like PCI, GLBA, GDPR, HIPAA, and others. With features like 360-degree visibility, risk mitigation, and continuous monitoring for data residency, LightBeam aims to ensure the highest level of zero-trust data protection. Their goal is to foster a secure, privacy-first world.

The new infusion of capital will enable LightBeam to expand its go-to-market initiatives across sales, marketing, channels, and alliances, and to continue investing in its vision of converging data security, privacy, and AI governance into a single platform.

The round is led by Vertex Ventures US, and supported by Dropbox Ventures along with existing investors 8VC, Village Global, and several angel investors.

“A plethora of point solutions in data security and privacy areas are actually making the sensitive data security problem worse than before. AI governance is falling through the cracks among the data, security, and privacy teams,” said Priyadarshi Prasad, co-founder and chief product officer of LightBeam. “We created the LightBeam unified zero-trust data protection platform to help customers implement consistent risk controls on their sensitive data assets across their cloud, on-prem, and SaaS solutions. With no data or metadata leaving their networks, customers from sensitive industries such as banking, insurance, and healthcare can confidently leverage LightBeam to catalog, control, and comply with numerous regulations.”

Additional details are available here.