Software companies are constantly trying to add more and more AI features to their platforms, and it can be hard to keep up with it all. We’ve written this roundup to share updates from 10 notable companies that have recently enhanced their products with AI.

Google announces Gemini 2.0 Flash, Flash-Lite, and Pro

Gemini 2.0 Flash is generally available and offers features like native tool use, a 1 million token context window, and multimodal input.

Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite is a cost-optimized model ideal for large scale text output, and Gemini 2.0 Pro is an update to the company’s strongest and most-performant model.

All three models are now available in the Gemini API via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

GitHub Copilot introduces agent mode, next edit suggestions (both in preview)

Agent mode is a new feature that allows Copilot to iterate on its own output. This allows it to complete a request in one go, recognize and automatically fix errors, suggest terminal commands, and analyze and self-heal run-time errors.

Next edit suggestions identify and propose the next edit based on previous changes. Developers can tab through to implement these suggestions throughout a file.

Another recent GitHub Copilot preview feature is Vision for Copilot, which allows users to feed an image to Copilot and have it generate the UI, alt text, and code.

The company also announced that Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash and OpenAI’s o3-mini are available in public preview in Copilot Chat.

OpenAI announces “deep research” agent that can complete online research

OpenAI has announced a new AI agent that can synthesize large amounts of information online to complete multi-step research projects.

According to the company, deep research is powered by a version of the o3 model optimized for browsing the web and analyzing data. It utilizes reasoning capabilities to search, interpret, and analyze text, images, and PDFs found on the internet. The agent can also change course as it reacts to the information it finds.

Each of its outputs is fully documented with citations and a summary of how the AI came to its conclusion, which allows the user to easily verify the results.

New Relic announces monitoring solution for DeepSeek

This will allow companies to gain visibility into applications built with DeepSeek, including usage and costs. It will also enable them to quickly identify and resolve issues with DeepSeek-powered applications.

New Relic now offers more than 60 AI integrations in its monitoring software, including OpenAI, Claude, Langchain, and Pinecone.

“There are a steady release of new models like DeepSeek, Alibaba’s Qwen2.5-Max, and more, and organizations cannot afford to make the wrong AI implementation decisions in today’s hyper-competitive market,” said Ashan Willy, CEO of New Relic. “Observability solves this challenge by providing visibility across the AI stack. We are pioneering AI observability and extending our platform to include AI apps built with DeepSeek so enterprises can make the right decisions on which AI models to deploy and where to use them. Combining DeepSeek’s cost-effective AI models with our expertise in observability and APM gives enterprises a competitive edge in the AI race.”

Kobiton launches AI features in Appium Script Generator

Appium Script Generator is a script generation tool that uses AI to analyze each manual test session and create more reliable test scripts from those.

According to Kobiton, these new generative AI capabilities cut the time it takes to create test scripts in half.

“We’re delivering these updates in response to widespread challenges in test automation—especially the time and maintenance overhead of creating scripts for multiple platforms like BrowserStack or LambdaTest,” said Frank Moyer, CEO of Kobiton. “Our goal is to empower QA teams to reduce script creation time, boost quality, and maintain flexibility to test on any device, all while tapping into the power of Generative AI.”

Alluxio Enterprise AI 3.5

Alluxio Enterprise AI is a platform for AI acceleration that relies on caching to speed up workloads. Updates in the 3.5 release include a new caching mode that improves the performance of write operations, advanced cache eviction policies to provide better control, and Python SDK integrations with PyTorch, PyArrow, and Ray.

“The latest release of Alluxio Enterprise AI is packed with new capabilities designed to further accelerate AI workload performance,” said Haoyuan (HY) Li, founder and CEO of Alluxio. “Our customers are training AI models with enormous datasets that often span billions of files. Alluxio Enterprise AI 3.5 was built to ensure workloads perform at peak performance while also simplifying management and operations of AI infrastructure.”

Moveworks announces Quick GPT

Quick GPT is a generative AI solution that leverages ChatGPT to enable employees to quickly find answers, automate tasks, and boost productivity. For software developers, it could be used to generate and debug code, analyze outage reports, or summarize technical documents, the company explained.

“Moveworks’ Quick GPT delivers the most helpful generative AI capabilities into a unified AI Assistant that millions of employees rely on today. Work often requires both business-specific and general knowledge, and Quick GPT is another way to unlock employee productivity and streamline their everyday tasks,“ said Varun Singh, president and co-founder of Moveworks. “Quick GPT helps organizations across all sizes and industries deploy AI while guaranteeing the protection of sensitive data and ensuring governance and compliance through industry-leading analytics and insights.”

WaveMaker releases AutoCode plugin for Figma for generating front-end components

The web and mobile development company WaveMaker announced the launch of WaveMaker AutoCode, which is an AI-powered plugin for Figma that creates “pixel-perfect front-end components with lightning fast accuracy,” according to the company.

Figma is a collaborative design platform that brings together design and development teams into a single space.

WaveMaker AutoCode works out-of-the-box for Figma designs using Material 3, and it can also be altered to work with client-proprietary design systems. It automatically identifies design elements in Figma such as forms, lists, and cards, and maps them to corresponding WaveMaker Studio widgets.

Cloudflare launches tool to track image authenticity

Content Credentials allows creators to preserve the digital history of an image, including how it was created, who created it, and any edits that were made. This will enable users to more easily confirm if an image was created or altered using AI.

“The future of the Internet depends on trust and authenticity,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “By integrating Content Credentials across our global network, we can help media and news organizations to verify authenticity and maintain ownership of their work, wherever it moves online. This isn’t just about securing individual images—it’s about giving publishers the tools they need to preserve trust and remain relevant in the age of AI.”

Mistral introduces new AI assistant, le Chat

Le Chat utilizes Mistral’s low-latency models to provide quick responses and help users access news, plan for everyday life, track projects, summarize documents, and more.

Software developers can use it for code generation and completion, debugging, scripting, testing, code optimization, and demoing.

It is available now on iOS and Android, and the company is working on making it available on private infrastructure so that businesses can take advantage of it as well.

Le Chat has a free tier that includes access to most features, and also offers a Pro version starting at $14.99 per month.