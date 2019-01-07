Appian: Appian provides a software development platform that combines intelligent automation and enterprise low-code development to rapidly deliver powerful business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk and compliance. To learn more about making no compromise in building enterprise apps faster visit www.appian.com, and join the conversation at #automatemorecodeless.

Dropsource: Dropsource is a uniquely differentiated low-code mobile application development platform for enterprise developers to build powerful, truly native mobile apps. Dropsource provides seamless data integration for enterprise systems, an intelligent drag-and-drop UI, and outputs computer-generated and truly native Swift and Java code. Developers of all skill levels can rapidly prototype, build, deploy, and maintain mobile applications without sacrificing quality or performance, and in a fraction of the time of yesterday’s methods.

Xojo: Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native apps for desktop, web, mobile and Raspberry Pi. Xojo applications compile to machine code for greater performance and security. It uses native controls so apps look and feel right on each platform. Since one set of source code can be used to support multiple platforms, development is 10 times faster than traditional tools. Xojo comes with a drag and drop user interface builder and one straightforward programming language for development.

AgilePoint: AgilePoint NX is a low-code development platform that allows both developers and “citizen programmers” to easily implement and deploy cross-functional/cross-organizational business apps into digital processes across multiple environments and cloud platforms. AgilePoint is the world’s first truly future-proof digital transformation platform. Its “build once and re-use many times” feature defines a new concept in application development.

Alpha Software Corporation: Alpha Software offers the only unified mobile and web development and deployment platform with distinct “no-code” and “low-code” modes. The platform materially accelerates digital transformation by allowing (LOB) line of business professionals to work in parallel with IT developers, to build the smartphone apps they need themselves and thereby significantly cut the bottleneck traditionally associated with the development of mobile apps.

Altova: Altova’s MobileTogether platform is a low-code solution that makes it easy for non-developers to create mobile applications, but provides features powerful enough to support developers. With MobileTogether, users can developer native, data-driven apps for all platforms as well as sophisticated enterprise solutions.

Betty Blocks: Betty Blocks is proud to be the world’s first truly no-code platform. The company’s goal is that by 2023, anyone can build an application. ‘How can we make it easier’ is the foundation of everything Betty Blocks does. Develop applications rapidly and intuitively through visual modeling; 100 percent in the cloud, multi-device and cross-platform, designed with the flexible UI-builder. And all that without any code. Making it surprisingly easy, fast, fun and impactful.

Capriza: Capriza ApproveSimple accelerates corporate approvals for immediate business impact. ApproveSimple streamlines approvals from any business system, anywhere you need it: desktop, mobile, and more. Make more informed business decisions, faster.

Caspio: Caspio is embraced by business developers for its ease of use, speed to market and enterprise-grade features. Using visual point-and-click tools, business developers can execute the entire application design, development and deployment process, allowing them to rapidly deliver a minimum viable product and continue iterating as the market requires.

Dell Boomi: Dell Boomi is a provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software that lets organizations connect everything and engage everywhere across any channel, device or platform using Dell Boomi’s industry leading low-code iPaaS platform. The Boomi unified platform includes Boomi Flow, low-code workflow automation with cloud native integration for building and deploying simple and sophisticated workflows to efficiently drive business.

Kintone: Kintone is a cloud-based workflow, communication and reporting platform that empowers teams to accomplish more projects and better serve their businesses and communities. With Kintone’s super-flexible, super-functional interface, it’s easy to build, customize, and share powerful enterprise apps at lightning speed. Ditch the spreadsheets and automate tasks with workflows, see the status of projects in real-time and never forget a thing with notifications and reminders to keep everyone moving in the same direction. And rest assured that with Kintone’s secure platform and granular permission controls your data is always safe.

K2: K2 offers an established platform that excels across mobile, workflow, and data. K2’s core strength is support for building complex apps that incorporate mobile, workflow, and data. The company provides a data-modeling environment that allows developers to create virtual data views that bring multiple systems of record together into a single view. This allows developers to create an abstract view of the data.

Kony: When it comes to low-code the Kony AppPlatform is a proven leader and partner of choice to the world’s most trusted brands. The AppPlatform delivers speed without compromise, accelerating development with reusable components and real-time collaboration tools to keep projects on track and team members aligned. A rock-solid centralized code base powers all devices and operating systems, integrating with 100% of the native OS for true native experiences while streamlining support and minimizing maintenance. Kony recently introduced Progressive Web Apps to its platform bringing the ability to build PWAs to low-code development.

Mendix: Mendix, the global leader in low-code, is transforming the world of legacy software and application development by bringing business and IT teams together to rapidly and collaboratively build robust and modern applications for the enterprise. The Mendix application development platform directly addresses the tremendous worldwide software developer talent gap, and involves business and IT at the very start and throughout the entire application building and deployment process. Recognized as a “Leader” by top analysts, including Gartner and Forrester, Mendix helps customers digitally transform their organizations and industries by building, managing, and improving apps at unprecedented speed and scale.

Microsoft: Microsoft enables users to create custom business apps with its PowerApps solution. PowerApps features a drag-and-drop, citizen developer-focused solution designed to build apps with the Microsoft Common Data Service. PowerApps can be used with Microsoft Flow, the company’s automated workflow solution, for data integration. Build apps fast with a point-and-click approach to app design. Choose from a large selection of templates or start from a blank canvas. Easily connect your app to data and use Excel-like expressions to easily add logic. Publish your app to the web, iOS, Android, and Windows 10.

Nintex: Nintex helps enterprises automate, orchestrate, and optimize business processes. With the company’s intelligent process automation (IPA) solutions, IT pros and line of business employees rely on the Nintex Platform to turn their manual or paper-based processes into efficient automated workflows and to create digital forms, mobile apps, and more.

Oracle: Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud accelerates development and hosting of engaging web and mobile applications with an intuitive browser-based visual development on the same enterprise-grade cloud platform powering Oracle SaaS Applications. Create business objects, add process automation, integrate external systems and, when needed, leverage standard Javascript to create amazing apps faster.

OutSystems: OutSystems is the #1 low-code platform for rapid application development. Recognized as a Leader by both Forrester for low-code platforms and Gartner for mobile application development and high-productivity application-platform-as-a-service, OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of visual development with advanced mobile capabilities. Because it was designed to make building high-quality enterprise-grade applications easy, thousands of customers trust OutSystems to deliver entire portfolios that easily integrate with existing systems—incredibly fast.

Pegasystems: The Pega low-code application development platform delivers apps faster than traditional approaches. Business and IT collaborate in real-time, using visual models to capture business requirements, quickly iterate and scale apps while ensuring nothing gets lost in translation. Pega automatically generates the application and its documentation audit trail, all leading to a 75 percent reduction in development costs.

Quick Base: Quick Base is the industry’s leading no-code application development platform. Used by more than 6,000 customers — including half of the Fortune 100 — Quick Base seeks to empower users to solve business challenges without compromising IT governance. Forrester also recognized Quick Base as a Leader in its 2017 Low-code Platforms for Business Developers Wave, where it was the only technology to receive differentiated ratings in eight assessment criteria.

Sencha: Sencha Ext JS provides everything a developer needs to develop data-intensive web applications. The framework includes a powerful library of 115+ pre-tested, integrated, and professionally supported components and tools to simplify and accelerate the web app development process.

ServiceNow: The Now Platform accelerates the digitization of manual business processes by enabling anyone to rapidly build, test, and deploy applications that automate work across the enterprise. It is used by nearly 800 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. It also supports all of ServiceNow’s cloud services (SaaS applications) for IT service management (ITSM), security operations, customer service management, human resources service delivery and intelligent applications developed by partners, and customers.

WaveMaker: WaveMaker provides an enterprise low-code platform designed to combine the speed or low code with the power of custom code. It features rapid UI development, multi-channel delivery, visual data integration support, customization capabilities, and out-of-the-box application security. Its recent release of WaveMaker 10 focused on developer productivity, with updates to its IDE support, a new studio workspace sync plugin, and new language support.