The no-code automation company Nintex today announced Nintex Apps, which allow users to create and deploy customized business-critical apps that leverage Nintex workflows.

“The launch of Nintex Apps is a meaningful step forward in our long-term vision of providing a single platform and integrated experience for end-to-end process automation powered by AI,” said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, chief product officer at Nintex.

Like other similar no-code platforms for creating apps, Nintex Apps features a drag-and-drop interface for adding and arranging over 25 components and connecting data from various sources.

Nintex Apps connect with Nintex’ other workflow and document generation products, which allows users creating new apps to easily consolidate data from different systems and connect their app to other workflows. For instance, a user could pull data from SQL, REST, and OData and have it all available in a single view in their new app.

It also features branding capabilities so that anyone creating an app can choose colors, fonts, and layouts that match other company products.

Additionally, the platform helps simplify the deployment and governance of these apps since they are deployed through a single platform. Maureen Fleming, program VP of worldwide intelligent process automation market research and advisory service at IDC, said, “Businesses today are leveraging numerous software solutions to power processes across their organizations, which has resulted in sprawling technology stacks that stifle efficiency and productivity. By using an easy-to-use, low-code application development paired with optimized workflow data, mid-market businesses and departments within enterprise organizations can streamline their business processes and connect data sources, without adding additional software.”

This new release is part of Nintex’ larger initiative to rebrand itself as a “possibility engine” and market itself towards business leaders and IT teams at midsized companies.

“Starting now, when we talk about Nintex, we won’t just talk about the technology. Instead, we’ll talk about the transformation of business processes that technology facilitates: from new employee onboarding, to increasing sales efficiency, to optimizing quality management in manufacturing, or loan origination in financial services, to improving regulatory compliance, and streamlining vendor management,” Nintex wrote in a blog post.