Appian: Appian’s platform combines the speed of low-code development with the power of process management, and more. It allows teams to quickly build unified views of business information from across existing systems, and lets them create optimized processes that manage and interact with their data. Users can also deploy their enterprise-grade app everywhere — with one click. Abandon the need for code with drag-and-drop, declarative, visual development for all aspects of app dev – UX design, process design, rules design, and more.

Kony: When it comes to low-code the Kony AppPlatform is a proven leader and partner of choice to the world’s most trusted brands. The AppPlatform delivers speed without compromise, accelerating development with reusable components and real-time collaboration tools to keep projects on track and team members aligned. A rock-solid centralized code base powers all devices and operating systems, integrating with 100% of the native OS for true native experiences while streamlining support and minimizing maintenance. And apps on Kony create a future-proof foundation for innovation with the flexibility to seamlessly integrate emerging technologies including AI, Augmented Reality, Bots, IoT, NLP, wearables and beyond. Start fast, stay fast, without compromise on Kony.

OutSystems: OutSystems is the #1 low-code platform for rapid application development, and a Leader in the 2018 Gartner High-Productivity Platform as a Service Magic Quadrant. OutSystems is the only solution combining the power of low-code with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire application portfolios that easily integrate with existing systems.

Alpha Software Corporation: Alpha Software offers the only unified mobile and web development and deployment platform with distinct “no-code” and “low-code” modes. The platform materially accelerates digital transformation by allowing (LOB) line of business professionals to work in parallel with IT developers, to build the smartphone apps they need themselves and thereby significantly cut the bottleneck traditionally associated with the development of mobile apps.

AgilePoint: AgilePoint NX is a low-code development platform that allows both developers and “citizen programmers” to easily implement and deploy cross-functional/cross-organizational business apps into digital processes across multiple environments and cloud platforms. AgilePoint is the world’s first truly future-proof digital transformation platform. Its “build once and re-use many times” feature defines a new concept in application development. As an organization’s business needs evolve during its digital transformation journey, the same critical business applications can adaptively evolve at the same pace.

Betty Blocks: Betty Blocks is proud to be the world’s first truly no-code platform. The company’s goal is that by 2023, anyone can build an application. ‘How can we make it easier’ is the foundation of everything Betty Blocks does. Develop applications rapidly and intuitively through visual modeling; 100 percent in the cloud, multi-device and cross-platform, designed with the flexible UI-builder. And all that without any code. Making it surprisingly easy, fast, fun and impactful.

Capriza: Capriza transforms how corporate approvals are done by rapidly delivering a simple, consolidating experience for managers and executives on their mobile devices using existing business applications. By doing so, managers can make informed business decisions anytime, anywhere, and increase business agility.

Caspio: Caspio is embraced by business developers for its ease of use, speed to market and enterprise-grade features. Using visual point-and-click tools, business developers can execute the entire application design, development and deployment process, allowing them to rapidly deliver a minimum viable product and continue iterating as the market requires. The platform also offers built-in security controls, governance and compliance — such as HIPAA, FERPA, FIPS 140-2, and the EU General Data Protection Regulation — making it particularly suitable for large enterprises and highly regulated industries.

Dell Boomi: Dell Boomi is a provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software that lets organizations connect everything and engage everywhere across any channel, device or platform using Dell Boomi’s industry leading low-code iPaaS platform. The Boomi unified platform includes Boomi Flow, low-code workflow automation with cloud native integration for building and deploying simple and sophisticated workflows to efficiently drive business.

Kintone: Teams can run, test and iterate on processes, and efficiently manage tasks with Kintone’s no-code workflow automation tool. The platform features branched workflows, no-code application building and trigger-based notifications with built-in collaboration at every step of the way. Teams can navigate databases quickly and easily, diving into their data with easy-to-use and quick-to-configure views, filters and reports. Developers can also take application customization and workflow automation to the next level with Kintone’s open APIs and Javascript.

K2: K2 offers an established platform that excels across mobile, workflow, and data. K2’s core strength is support for building complex apps that incorporate mobile, workflow, and data. The company provides a data-modeling environment that allows developers to create virtual data views that bring multiple systems of record together into a single view. This allows developers to create an abstract view of the data.

Magic EdTech: Magic EdTech provides high-class Mobility solutions and has in-house expertise for implementing best and latest technology practices in the Mobile domain. Our technology solutions help you rapidly develop high-quality content that aligns with National and State standards.

Mendix: Mendix is a low-code, high-productivity platform that enables enterprises to transform how they innovate and compete with applications. Building apps on Mendix is easy, fast and intuitive with the use of visual models, enabling a wide continuum of people, from developers to business analysts, to build robust applications without the need for code. With model-driven development, business leaders and IT have a shared language to build applications rapidly.

Microsoft: Microsoft enables users to create custom business apps with its PowerApps solution. PowerApps features a drag-and-drop, citizen developer-focused solution designed to build apps with the Microsoft Common Data Service. PowerApps can be used with Microsoft Flow, the company’s automated workflow solution, for data integration. Build apps fast with a point-and-click approach to app design. Choose from a large selection of templates or start from a blank canvas. Easily connect your app to data and use Excel-like expressions to easily add logic. Publish your app to the web, iOS, Android, and Windows 10.

Nintex: Nintex helps enterprises automate, orchestrate, and optimize business processes. With the company’s intelligent process automation (IPA) solutions, IT pros and line of business employees rely on the Nintex Platform to turn their manual or paper-based processes into efficient automated workflows and to create digital forms, mobile apps, and more.

Oracle: Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud accelerates development and hosting of engaging web and mobile applications with an intuitive browser-based visual development on the same enterprise-grade cloud platform powering Oracle SaaS Applications. Create business objects, add process automation, integrate external systems and, when needed, leverage standard Javascript to create amazing apps faster.

Pegasystems: The Pega low-code application development platform delivers apps faster than traditional approaches. Business and IT collaborate in real-time, using visual models to capture business requirements, quickly iterate and scale apps while ensuring nothing gets lost in translation. Pega automatically generates the application and its documentation audit trail, all leading to a 75 percent reduction in development costs.

Quick Base: Quick Base is the industry’s leading no-code application development platform. Used by more than 6,000 customers — including half of the Fortune 100 — Quick Base seeks to empower users to solve business challenges without compromising IT governance. Forrester also recognized Quick Base as a Leader in its 2017 Low-code Platforms for Business Developers Wave, where it was the only technology to receive differentiated ratings in eight assessment criteria.

Salesforce: Salesforce is one of the biggest vendors of general-purpose [cloud-hosted] low-code application development platforms. The Lightning Platform anchors this low-code customer base, and includes tools like Heroku and Salesforce DX as well as partnerships (with continuous delivery tool vendors) that address coders. Salesforce’s mobile low-code platform helps customers extend customer data managed by the vendor’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) CRM apps while blending and aggregating it with data from other systems of record.

Sencha: Sencha Ext JS provides everything a developer needs to develop data-intensive web applications. The framework includes a powerful library of 115+ pre-tested, integrated, and professionally supported components and tools to simplify and accelerate the web app development process.

ServiceNow: The Now Platform accelerates the digitization of manual business processes by enabling anyone to rapidly build, test, and deploy applications that automate work across the enterprise. It is used by nearly 800 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. It also supports all of ServiceNow’s cloud services (SaaS applications) for IT service management (ITSM), security operations, customer service management, human resources service delivery and intelligent applications developed by partners, and customers.

Xojo: Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native apps for desktop, web, mobile and Raspberry Pi. Xojo applications compile to machine code for greater performance and security. It uses native controls so apps look and feel right on each platform. Since one set of source code can be used to support multiple platforms, development is 10 times faster than traditional tools. Xojo comes with a drag and drop user interface builder and one straightforward programming language for development.