As more enterprises are beginning to embrace low-code/no-code development and solutions, Turbo Systems has revealed a no-code engagement platform. According to the newly launched company, Turbo will provide businesses a way to create feature-rich applications for existing systems of records such as ERP, CRM and HRIS systems.

“The systems of record making up the backbone of modern businesses were created to serve specific, concrete purposes. They weren’t designed to be fluid, or ebb and flow with yet-to-be-created technologies,” said Turbo Systems founder and CEO Hari Subramanian. “Now, businesses are in desperate need of that flexibility, and personalized, highly engaging, yet scalable systems that deliver value at every turn and stage of growth.”

Subramanian explained that the launch of the new platform also points to a new category of software: one that supports and enhances cloud-based systems of record as highly personalized enterprise apps. By extending the capabilities of systems of record, the company believes enterprises will be able to drive better user engagement.

Turbo does not require any developer expertise and features drag-and-drop capabilities and customizable application sets. The solution was designed for mobile and field workforces such as construction, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications. In addition, it can be applied to time tracking, maps, guided processes, responsive checklists, inventory management and IoT device integration.

“In the past, the biggest obstacle for businesses was knowing how to program, or understanding the nuances of each system of record. Turbo was created as an agnostic, complementary platform, so users can drag-and-drop the applications their workers need, with no coding knowledge required,” Subramanian said.

In addition, the company announced the launch comes with a $8 million round of Series A funding led by Mayfield, an investor in ServiceMax, Marketo, Moat, Outreach, Hashicorp and other SaaS/Cloud companies. The funding will be used to accelerate the company’s growth through marketing and sales.

“Turbo’s no-code platform promises to be as transformative to cloud and mobile software as Salesforce’s SaaS innovation was to on-premise software. We are delighted to partner with Hari Subramanian again to support and enable his incredible vision for the future of software,” said Rajeev Batra, Mayfield investor and Turbo Systems board member.