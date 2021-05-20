No-code platform Unqork has announced the latest version of its platform. Unqork 2021.5 adds new software development life cycle (SDLC) features, such as API auto-documentation, data model auto-documentation, and application rollback.

“The way that we’re approaching this release is it’s all focused on the SDLC,” said Nick Gamble, vice president of solutions at Unqork. “I think any engineer, any developer, anyone involved in software development is going to need something to work across the entire SDLC. And what we really focused here doing was consolidating a number of the tools that engineers typically have to rely on to put together that full SDLC in a single place, and enriching it with the fact that we have a lot of insights into what you’re building because you’re using our platform, allowing us to make each and every feature of the SDLC that much more powerful and that much more informative to what you’re building.”

API auto-documentation instantly documents any API built on Unqork, enabling application teams to reuse and share APIs and be assured that documentation is up to date. Similarly, data model auto-documentation provides documentation for all data models. This includes a log of changes that are made and the ability to mark models as preferred for use in the future.

“Think about a normal SDLC, you have to write your APIs, then you probably need to go and document them in something like swagger or the open API spec. Then you might need to get a tool to parse that and generate the documentation for someone to go find on your site. What we’ve done with API auto-documentation is instantly and automatically generate that based on the configuration that you’re building within no-code. So the moment you build the API, you have the documentation ready to go immediately available to share both with your own team, as well as any other systems that may want to integrate with what you’re building on top of Unqork,” said Gamble.

Application rollback enables developers to roll back changes to an application to a previous point in time. This can be helpful if there are production issues or changing workstreams, Unqork explained.

Other release management features include the Module Revisions Dashboard that displays a history of application changes, and the Release Management Tool, which helps developers decide what applications to release by gathering versions and releases in an easily searchable format.

Unqork 2021.5 also introduces new monitoring capabilities, such as the Logs Dashboard and Metrics Dashboard, and testing capabilities, such as Signal Start Node, Config Analysis Tool, and exposed data that can be used in native pentesting.

“We know the applications you’ve created, how they interface with one another, which allows us to give you a lot of out-of-the-box dashboards and slice and dice that logging data and that metrics data in a way that helps you really target exactly where on your application you want to improve,” said Gamble.