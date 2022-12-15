MarkLogic, a leader in complex data and metadata management and portfolio company of Vector Capital, today announced new features delivered in MarkLogic 11, the latest release of its flagship MarkLogic Server product, that further enhance MarkLogic as a unified data platform with analytics, simplified deployment, management, and auditing—including in the cloud.

Data fuels innovation and growth, but organizations are challenged to create business value from a constant stream of new data arriving in real time and from multiple sources. The MarkLogic data platform enables customers to connect and effectively leverage data and metadata as a single data resource. Data coupled with everything known about it means faster insights that accelerate innovation.

MarkLogic 11 adds features that enable organizations to analyze and integrate multi-model data in new ways, and to make that data more accessible to developers and endpoints. Support for the increasingly popular GraphQL specification, for example, lets organizations expose multi-model data to BI tooling, and enhanced OpenGIS and GeoSPARQL support makes it easier to query — and tap into new workloads for — geospatial data. MarkLogic 11 also improves the platform’s manageability, auditability, and observability.

“MarkLogic 11 is the best data platform for complex data and metadata management, delivering unmatched data agility that will enable customers to get more value from their data and, in turn, make better, more informed decisions,” said Jeff Casale, CEO of MarkLogic. “With the acquisition of Smartlogic last year, we’ve entered a new era for MarkLogic focused on removing complexity and being the single place for breaking down data and knowledge silos.”

MarkLogic 11 builds on the company’s complex data and metadata management capabilities with:

Extended Platform Capabilities: MarkLogic exposes data in a way that’s readily usable by existing products. MarkLogic 11 improves interoperability with data ecosystems through support for industry standards such as GraphQL, which eases exposure of multi-model data to BI tooling; OpenGIS and GeoSPARQL, which make it even easier to query geospatial data; and OAuth, which provides a new option for external authentication.

Enhanced Multi-model Analytics: Connecting and managing multi-model data is important, but the value of that data cannot be fully exploited until it’s delivered for consumption to the audiences that need it most. The MarkLogic Optic API, introduced in MarkLogic 9, has been extended in MarkLogic 11, including added capabilities for the delivery of multi-model data to BI tools like Tableau and improved support for large analytics, reporting, geospatial data/analysis, and/or export queries with external sort and joins.

Flexible Deployment and Easier Management: MarkLogic 11 includes tools that help customers manage growing volumes of data by handling larger result sets at query time and using new adaptive memory algorithms. Support for Docker and Kubernetes enables organizations to deploy MarkLogic clusters in cloud-neutral, containerized environments that use best practices to ensure success.

Improved Observability, Auditability, and Manageability: MarkLogic 11 provides enhanced HA with storage failure detection, ensuring availability in the face of storage device/system failures and cloud availability zone failures or brownouts. MarkLogic 11 also enables organizations to monitor the overall health of the system and respond more quickly to failures, and an updated Section 508-compliant UI improves accessibility for all users.

The MarkLogic platform and the improvements introduced in MarkLogic 11 are designed to enable organizations to achieve true data agility that lets you quickly and easily respond to change.

MarkLogic is hosting a virtual launch event on December 15 at 8 a.m. PT to discuss the new features in detail. The recording will be available on demand. For more information on MarkLogic 11 visit http://www.marklogic. com/ml11.