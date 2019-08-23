Red Hat has announced its own service mesh solution to bring an end-to-end developer experience to microservices. Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh provides the ability to connect, observe and simplify service-to-service communications on Kubernetes.

According to the company, it is based on Istio, Kiali and Jaeger projects, and designed to free developers from having to worry about bespoke networking services for apps and business logic.

“Service mesh is the next big area of disruption for containers in the enterprise because of the complexity and scale of managing interactions with interconnected microservices. Developers seeking to leverage Service Mesh to accelerate refactoring applications using microservices will find Red Hat’s experience in hybrid cloud and Kubernetes a reliable partner with the Service Mesh solution,” said Larry Carvalho, research director for the IDC.

Red Hat explained the adoption of microservices and cloud-naive applications have raised new challenges when it comes to implementing and inter-service communication. The Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh is meant to extend the idea of traffic management with service observability and visualization of mesh topology.

“By integrating service mesh natively into the OpenShift Kubernetes platform, developers can improve their implementation of microservice architectures. Platform operations teams can benefit from the ability to enforce IT policies for service security and communication. Users can benefit from normalized environments across datacenters and the cloud through the use of software defined infrastructure built on open source software,” the company wrote in a statement.

Other features include tracing and measurement, an integrated API gateway, and easy installation and configuration with the Service Mesh Operator.