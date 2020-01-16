Microsoft took its new Edge browser out of preview and made it available for download. The company originally unveiled the new browser at Ignite last year.

The new browser is supported on all supported versions of Windows and macOS in more than 90 languages. It’s also available on iOS and Android.

“A little over a year ago, we announced our intention to rebuild Microsoft Edge on the Chromium open source project with the goals of delivering better compatibility for everyone, less fragmentation for web developers, and a partnership with the Chromium community to improve the Chromium engine itself,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

It comes with new features such as tracking prevention, which is on by default, and provides three levels of control while browsing.

The revamped browser also lets users customize their online experience through new layouts or designs and includes new capabilities such as AAD support, Internet Explorer mode, 4K streaming, Dolby audio, inking in PDF, Microsoft Search in Bing integration, support for Chrome-based extensions, and more.

“People have downloaded the preview channels of the new Microsoft Edge millions of times to their devices, and we’ve seen many organizations begin to pilot these channels for their users. Enterprises and schools who have mission critical legacy applications and websites – but also want modern web and security – have turned to our new Internet Explorer mode as a “best of both worlds” solution,” Microsoft wrote.

The new browser is also more integrated with Microsoft 365, allowing customers to find files, people and office floor plans by just typing in the Microsoft Edge address bar.