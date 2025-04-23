Microsoft has announced that over the next several months it will be making a few changes to its Microsoft 365 Developer Program. The program provides tools, documentation, training, access to experts, and community events for developers building apps for Microsoft 365 products.

“The Microsoft 365 Developer Program has long been a great resource for developers building solutions on the Microsoft 365 platform. However, we also recognize that the current experience has some limitations, especially when it comes to serving the diverse needs of our global audience,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

The company is introducing a new tenant provisioning flow that is more streamlined, offering the ability to get add-ons, such as Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses. This will be the default for all new program members, and existing members will also be able to transition to this new flow by letting their current tenant expire and provisioning a new one.

Microsoft will also provide better identification of tenant owners so that developers can more easily manage and secure their environments.

And finally, developers will have the ability to convert their Developer Program tenant into a standard paid Microsoft 365 subscription.

Microsoft also revealed that it is working on additional changes to the program after these updates roll out, and it will outline those upcoming changes in September of this year.