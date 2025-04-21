Microsoft is introducing a new way for developers to get insight into how applications are accessing data through Microsoft Graph, an API that feeds data into Microsoft 365 applications and other Microsoft cloud services.

This new usage reporting API will provide insights into how Microsoft Graph is using resources and how applications are using the Microsoft Graph API. According to Microsoft, the “ability to understand how a tenant’s resources are being consumed is an important part of maintaining tenant health.”

It is launching with a few covered service areas, which are sections of common functionality that Microsoft Graph delivers. The service areas that the usage reporting API covers initially include Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Teams calling, Microsoft Teams messaging, and Microsoft Teams presence. The company plans to add more service areas in the future.

“Periodically reviewing the contents of the Microsoft Graph API usage report to see how individual applications are using Microsoft Graph can give you useful insight into the tenant’s overall health. This report is a great starting point to remind your application developers that maintaining healthy and optimized applications is key to getting the most value out of Microsoft Graph,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

The usage reporting API has begun rolling out to the Beta endpoint. More information on how to use it can be found in the documentation.