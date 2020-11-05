Mobile experience platform provider Kobiton announced that it acquired one of its competitors, Mobile Labs Inc. The acquisition will allow developers and QA teams to deliver apps faster by leveraging artificial intelligence across real-devices spanning cloud and on-premises deployments, according to Kobiton.

“We saw a huge opportunity to improve the testing experience for our customers even further, especially with the maturity of AI and machine learning,” said Dan McFall, CEO of Mobile Labs. “The combined Mobile Labs and Kobiton platform will deliver on that vision on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution for the most demanding organizations in the world.”

Kobiton aims to catch cross-platform issues before checking in code and tests on real devices directly within a developer’s IDE with support for manual testing, automated testing, and a scriptless automation solution. Users can integrate continuous testing right in their DevOps CI/CD processes.

Meanwhile, Mobile Labs’ GigaFox solution features scheduling, collaboration, user management, security, mobile DevOps, and continuous automated testing for mobility teams spread across the globe, and can connect cloud devices to an industry-leading number of third-party tools such as XCode, Android Studio, and many commercial test automation tools.

“Mobile Labs perfectly helps Kobiton deliver on our vision of what a mobile experience platform should be,” said Kevin Lee, the CEO of Kobiton. “Leveraging our flexible deployment model along with our leading AI testing technology, coupled with Mobile Labs’ industry leading on-premises device deployment, leads to the most comprehensive mobile testing solution on the market today.”