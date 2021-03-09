The Linux Foundation has announced the formation of the Mobile Native Foundation (MNF) with a mission to foster collaboration and improve processes and technologies. MNF is a place where developers can collaborate on open source software, standards and best practices.

“The mobile developer community is innovating and we know that open source and collaboration can ensure that continues,” said Mike Dolan, executive vice president and GM of Projects at the Linux Foundation. “The MNF will accelerate and smooth mobile app development and brings new contributions to the Linux Foundation ecosystem.”

The foundation hopes to enhance large-scale Android and iOS apps as well as provide common UI frameworks, architectural patterns, build systems and networking stacks. The foundation is currently supported by Airbnb, Capital One, Corellium, Elotl, Flare.build, GitHub, GogoApps, Haystack, Line, LinkedIn, Lyft, Microsoft, Peloton, Robinhood, Sauce Labs, Screenplay.dev, Slack, Solid Software, Spotify, Square and Uber.

Lyft is an early project contributor and has provided Kronos, index-import and set-simulator-location.

“Like many of our industry peers, Lyft discovered that platform vendors did not solve all of the problems we faced as our mobile team grew from a dozen engineers to hundreds of active contributors,” said Keith Smiley, Staff Engineer, Lyft. “The Mobile Native Foundation will foster a diverse community that encourages collaboration and builds libraries and tools to move the industry forward.”