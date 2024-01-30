Android developers are getting a new feature to help get their users off of outdated versions of their apps.

A new feature in Play Console’s recovery tools will prompt users who are running an older version to update to the latest compatible version.

According to the Android developer team, Google Play already offers auto-updates and in-app updates to encourage users to always be up-to-date, yet sometimes users still end up stuck on outdated versions.

With this new feature, users running a specific version can be prompted to update each time they open the app. Developers can specify which app versions will trigger the prompt to be delivered, and can also narrow their targeting criteria even further by country or Android version.

According to the Android team’s initial experiments, over 50% of users who receive these prompts respond to them.