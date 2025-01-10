The latest feature drop for Android Studio Ladybug is now available, adding in several new ways to interact with Gemini.

Gemini Code Transforms can modify, optimize, or add code to an app by right-clicking in the editor and selecting the Gemini > Generate Code option or highlighting code and selecting Gemini > Transform Selected Code . Developers can describe the code they want to make and review the proposed changes before accepting them.

“With Gemini Code Transforms, you can simplify complex code, perform specific code transformations, or even generate new functions. You can also refine the suggested code to iterate on the code suggestions with Gemini. It’s an AI coding assistant right in your editor, helping you write better code more efficiently,” Steven Jenkins, product manager of Android Studio, wrote in a blog post.

Other Gemini features added to the latest version of Android Studio include:

Rename, which suggests appropriate names for single variables, classes, or methods based on context

Rethink, which analyzes code and suggests new variable and method names across an entire file for larger renaming refactors

Commit Message, which provides suggestions for commit message based on what modifications were made

Generate Documentation, which creates documentation for the selected code

The latest release also provides support for Animation Preview for Wear OS Tiles, which will allow developers to visualize and debug tile animations. Developers can control playback with play, pause, and speed adjustment options, and inspect properties like initial/end states and animation curves.

Wear Health Services is also enabled, which provides an easier and more simplified way to test health and fitness apps. Developers can customize parameters for an exercise, like heart rate, distance, and speed, without needing access to a physical device or to perform the activity themselves.

Android Studio Ladybug also now offers the App Links Assistant, which serves valid JSON syntax for resolving broken deep links in an app. “You can review the JSON file and then upload it to your website, resolving issues quickly. This eliminates the manual creation of the JSON file, saving you time and effort. The tool also allows you to compare existing JSON files with newly generated ones to easily identify any discrepancies,” Jenkins wrote.

Other features in this release include enhanced lint warnings for public SDKs from the Google Play SDK Index and Google Play SDK Console, support for IntelliJ 2024.2, and over 770 bug fixes.