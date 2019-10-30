Tidelift announced an integration with Atlassian’s Bitbucket code collaboration platform so that development teams can ensure that the open source dependencies they rely on to build their applications are secure, well managed, and licensed in compliance with their organization’s policies.

Tidelift also has made the Tidelift Subscription free trial available through the Atlassian Marketplace. It includes tooling, cloud integration and security updates with patches for new vulnerabilities in open source components.

“Organizations that rely on Bitbucket and, more broadly, the Atlassian suite of products are now able to fully leverage the Tidelift Subscription to help their development teams focus on writing code, spending less time wrestling with their open source dependencies,” said Matt Rollender, head of partnerships at Tidelift.

Syncfusion updates Xamarin.Forms PDF Viewer in Essential Studio 2019 Volume 3

Syncfusion announced updates to the Xamarin.Forms PDF Viewer in Essential Studio 2019 Volume 3, which was released earlier this month.

Users can now view PDF files page-by-page with horizontal navigation support. The single-page view mode offers better readability for e-book readers.

Additional features include encrypted PDF documents and minimum zoom percentage.

MongoDB and Alibaba Cloud partner up

MongoDB and Alibaba Cloud partnered up to to offer customers an authorized MongoDB-as-a-service solution.

Users of Alibaba Cloud’s platform offering will have easy access to the latest MongoDB features and capabilities, backed by comprehensive support from Alibaba Cloud and MongoDB, according to the companies.

New MongoDB features that are now supported on Alibaba Cloud’s platform offering include multi-document ACID transactions, aggregation pipeline type conversions, non-blocking secondary reads, extensions to change streams and 40 percent faster data migrations.



Oracle becomes member of SUSE Partner Program and SUSE now on Oracle Cloud

SUSE, a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced the availability of SUSE Linux Enterprise on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and that Oracle has become a member of the SUSE Partner Program for Cloud Service Providers.

“Applications running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure help enterprise customers be more agile and reduce operating costs while they deploy business-critical applications more quickly and efficiently,” the company wrote in a post.

SUSE customers will be able to transfer existing SUSE subscriptions to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to deploy new workloads or migrate existing workloads from the data center to Oracle Cloud.