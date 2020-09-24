Microsoft has revealed it is teaming up with OpenAI to exclusively license GPT-3. According to the company, this will further Microsoft’s goals to develop and deliver advanced AI solutions for customers, as well as create new solutions that harness the power of advanced natural language generation.

GPT-3 is an autoregressive language model that outputs human-like text that clocks in at 175 billion parameters, and is trained on Azure’s AI supercomputer.

“Our mission at Microsoft is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, so we want to make sure that this AI platform is available to everyone – researchers, entrepreneurs, hobbyists, businesses – to empower their ambitions to create something new and interesting,” Kevin Scott, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

The solution can aid in areas such as writing and composition, describing and summarizing large blocks of long-form data (including code), and converting natural language to another language, Scott explained

“Realizing these benefits at true scale – responsibly, affordably and equitably – is going to require more human input and effort than any one large technology company can bring to bear,” he added.

OpenAI will continue to offer GPT-3 and other models via its own Azure-hosted API, launched in June. While Microsoft said it will focus on utilizing GPT-3 in its own products, the company will also continue to work with OpenAI to bolster their AI research as they continue on their mission to build safe artificial general intelligence.