Microsoft has shared quite a few new announcements at its annual Microsoft Ignite conference. But a number of other companies are also using the event to share their Microsoft-related news as well.

Here are a few highlights:

McAfee updates MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Azure

According to McAfee, this solution helps customers shift left with security, allowing teams to catch risky configurations before they cause issues in production.

In addition, the company also announced that its cloud access security broker (CASB) is now certified for Microsoft Teams. According to McAfee, they are the first company to receive this certification from Microsoft.

Microsoft and Nokia partner to accelerate Industry 4.0

Microsoft and Nokia has announced a new partnership to further accelerate Industry 4.0. They will combine Microsoft’s cloud solutions with Nokia’s knowledge of mission-critical networking.

Together these companies will help drive digitalization and automation in enterprise and allow CSPs to provide new services to customers.

“We are thrilled to unite Nokia’s mission-critical networks with Microsoft’s cloud solutions,” said Kathrin Buvac, president of Nokia Enterprise and chief strategy officer. “Together, we will accelerate the digital transformation journey towards Industry 4.0, driving economic growth and productivity for both enterprises and service providers.”

Barracuda Cloud Application Protection now available

Barracuda has announced a new cloud application security platform. Cloud Application Protection (CAP) secures web apps on-prem or in the cloud.

CAP includes a new WAF as a service solution built on Azure that provides local availability and ease-of-deployment in 54 Azure regions. It also provides application vulnerability scanning and remediation, advanced bot protection, DDoS protection, and API security.

Tenable announces integration with Microsoft Azure Security Center API

Security company Tenable has announced an integration with the Microsoft Azure Security Center API. This bi-directional integration will provide a single view into cyber exposure of cloud-based assets.

Tenable will import cloud asset data from Azure, assess it for vulnerabilities, and then send the results back to Azure Security Center for remediation. This will help improve the “speed and efficiency of managing, measuring and reducing cyber risk of cloud assets,” Tenable explained.

IFEL and Citrix release joint solution through Ingram Micro

IFEL has announced that it has teamed up with Citrix and Ingram Micro on a joint offering that will simplify access to Azure-delivered cloud workspaces. This new combined offering includes Citrix Workspace and IGEL Workspace Edition and is available through Ingram Micro.

According to IFEL, this solution will simplify the process of migrating Windows desktops to Azure. This will be especially beneficial for companies in the process of addressing their Windows 7 endpoints as end of support approaches on January 14, 2020.

“This new offer from Ingram Micro combines the unique strengths of both Citrix and IGEL to enable organizations to realize the full benefits of Windows 10 without the typical pain of migration,” said Nabeel Youakim, vice president, product & solutions architecture at Citrix. “In particular, the new Windows 10 multi-session entitlements of Windows Virtual Desktops offer easy access to Windows 10 along with great economy for those looking to move to the Azure cloud. We used to say ‘the cloud is coming.’ Now it’s here with Microsoft Azure and WVD. With Ingram Micro’s new offer, Citrix and IGEL are playing a key role in making Windows 10 from the cloud the new reality.”

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v4 now in public beta

Veeam has announced a public beta of its backup solution for Microsoft Office 365. Version 4 will provide direct integration with Azure Blob Storage. This will allow companies to keep their Officer 365 data in Azure in a cost-effective manner.

In addition, this release introduces some performance improvement for backing up Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive for Business.

It also features turn-key deployment through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and a built-in cloud cost estimator tool.

According to Veeam, key benefits of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v4 include the ability to reduce costs, leverage unlimited scalability, and simplify deployment in public clouds.

Instana announces integration with Splunk and Humio

Instana announced a new APM integration with log management providers Splunk and Humio. The integration adds a button to Instana’s dashboard, where once clicked, an instance of the log analysis tool is launched. It also synchronizes times so that users don’t have to search for a specific log or timeframe in order to solve issues.

“IT teams responsible for deploying and maintaining today’s mission critical applications must react quickly, especially when attacking service issues,” said Pete Abrams, co-founder and COO of Instana. “It’s important to have tools that work together to optimize troubleshooting. Instana’s ability to kick off a log analysis solution, with a visualization of the exact logs needed for examination significantly reduces the time it takes to actually solve problems.”