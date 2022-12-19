Microsoft announced that Spring Cloud Azure version 4.5.0 has been released and is available from Maven Central. This is the first stable version to support passwordless connections to Azure Database for MySQL and Azure Database for PostgreSQL.

Spring Cloud Azure is a framework that provides a way to build cloud-native applications using Azure services. It provides a set of tools and libraries that enable developers to integrate Azure services with their existing applications and take advantage of the cloud for scalability, reliability, and cost savings.

Since both Azure Database for MySQL and Azure Database for PostgreSQL support integration with Azure Active Directory, users can authenticate using Azure AD users, applications, or managed identities.

The company also designed the Azure Developer CLI template for the new version, which enables users to more easily experience PostgreSQL passwordless features on Azure.

Other updates include the removal of warning logs of Kafka passwordless autoconfigurations and an enhanced token authentication converter and Azure AD Resource Server configurer adapter to accept the custom jwt granted authorities converter.

Microsoft stated that it would continue to focus on adding passwordless features to Azure SQL Database, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Redis, Azure Service Bus JMS, and other services.

The full details on the new release are available here.