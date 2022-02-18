Recently, the team at Microsoft announced the release of its newest SDK component, Foldable Navigation Component, which can be used to develop apps optimized for foldable screens. This comes as an extension of JetPack Foldable Navigation Component and is now available for foldable devices.

With this, the display will be split into two sections (physical or not) and shows two fragments, one for each display area, at once. See the FoldableLayout documentation for more information. There is also a sample available for users to test out the new navigation scenarios.

Microsoft invites user feedback that can be submitted here or through a message on Twitter at @surfaceduodev.

Creatio reveals features of 8 Atlas

Creatio, a no-code CRM platform, recently unveiled the new capabilities of its no-code platform, 8 Atlas.

A few highlights of this release include:

No-code Designer: A module that consolidates all application design tools and assists in the design and launch of applications

Freedom UI Designer: A framework for UI/UX configuration that enables no-code developers to design an interface of any type

Composable Approach: Allows no-code developers to use composable elements at each stage of the development process

This release is already available for all interested users and is compatible with previous versions.

Voltron Data launches with Series A funding

Voltron Data, a contributor to Apache Arrow and a company accelerating standards in data analytics, recently launched with an oversubscribed $88 million Series A funding round. This funding comes shortly after a seed round that grossed $22 million.

This Series A round was led by Walden Catalyst with participation from funds and accounts managed by BlockRock, Anthos Capital, Battery, Coatue, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Nepenthe Capital, Redline, and The Factory.

“Voltron Data is focused on making the data science ecosystem more efficient with modular and composable analytics building blocks. Modularity and composability help us build bridges—not walls—across the analytic ecosystem. We couldn’t be more excited to be on this journey with an amazing team, leading investors and proven advisors,” said Josh Patterson, co-founder and CEO of Voltron Data.