The Xamarin.Essentials 1.7 release focuses on critical bug fixes and introduces enhancements to the Web Authenticator API. There is a new API for private authentication sessions on iOS.

Also, Microsoft introduced .NET MAUI Essentials as the future of Xamarin.Forms and is now directly integrated into .NET MAUI starting with .NET 6 Preview 6 and .NET MAUI Preview 6.

New features and APIs will only be added to .NET MAUI Essentials going forward. Additional details on the new releases are available here.

Jamf announces enhancements to Jamf Marketplace and Jamf Developer Portal

The Jamf Marketplace now integrates with Jamf Account, so that IT admins can experience a simplified experience when dealing with access and user rating and so that users can have an elevated user experience.

Also, enhancements have been made to the functionality, navigation, and resources available in the portal.

Developers looking to build integrations with Jamf’s latest products can find information about the entire Jamf platform in one place, and enhanced resources make it easy for developers new to Jamf or the Apple ecosystem to get started. New features include cross-linked product documentation to API references to make quick sense of Jamf or Apple-specific language.

New Adobe Doc Cloud Developer Tools

Adobe announced new APIs, Adobe PDF Extract API and Adobe Document Generation API, to help users unlock intelligence inside PDFs and to programmatically generate documents with dynamic data.

The platform-agnostic PDF Extract API can extract all PDF elements, unlike many other extraction technologies that are limited to one type, such as a table.

With the availability of Adobe Document Generation API, developers can quickly design custom Microsoft Word templates, as well as generate Word and PDF documents injected with dynamic data.

Additional details are available here.

Micro Focus’s Digital Safe 10 to reduce compliance concerns in collaboration platforms

Micro Focus announced several updates to its compliance archiving solution that enable organizations to more efficiently manage the compliance risk associated with the use of social collaboration platforms.

The new capabilities enable organizations to unify their search and archiving activities across messages and attachments from various channels.

“The enhancements to the Digital Safe 10 compliance archive platform provide customers a critical solution to these unique challenges by automating the best practice capture, enrichment and analysis of a wide variety of content, thereby simplifying the work to ensure regulatory compliance,” said Rick Carlson, the vice president of product management at Micro Focus.